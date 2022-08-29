Read full article on original website
Syracuse summer ends up warmer than normal
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Now that the summer of 2022 is ‘in the books’ meteorologically speaking, let’s look back at an interesting, changeable summer. It was a warmer than normal summer with near-normal rainfall but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The first month of...
Clouds prevail, but not too much rain around
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds are the rule today across Central New York and they will be slow to depart. Find out below when the next best chance of seeing the sun. Now while low pressure and its frontal system are slowly tracking southeast and away from Central New York today, our weather is slow to improve.
Your Stories: What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the Fair?
(WSYR-TV) — You butter believe it, another Great New York State Fair is in the books!. But the a fan favorite attraction is about to get new life. What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the fair?. The 800 lb. Central New York staple gets dismantled and heads to...
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they’re veterans of marine fields or construction....
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
On The Lookout: Glasses frames thief
(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt. Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.
Interim Fair Director tests positive for COVID-19
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey will miss the final days of the 2022 fair. Hennessey announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. First Deputy Commissioner of the State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Steve McGrattan, will assume Hennessey’s duties in his absence. McGrattan lead the State Fair for several weeks prior to Hennessey’s appointment.
