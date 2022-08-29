Read full article on original website
abc57.com
The History Museum's annual gala celebrates 125 years of Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The History Museum's Annual Fundraising Gala is back on September 29, with this year's event celebrating the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm. The fundraiser is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Historic Oliver Gardens. Tickets are $300 per person and reservations are required. The Copshaholm...
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
WNDU
Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
visitkosciuskocounty.org
Fun Fall Vacation Ideas in Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County
Nothing beats a warm cup of apple cider, a crisp fall breeze, colorful leaves falling down, and a comfy fall sweater. The beauty of fall offers the perfect excuse to take a weekend trip to hike amidst the bright autumn colors, go to a fall festival filled with hayrides and pumpkins, or relax near lake waters with a hot drink. With over 100 lakes, 11 nature sites, and a variety of fall activities, Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County is the perfect fall destination.
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
abc57.com
Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
abc57.com
IUSB to host community Career and Internship Fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB will be hosting its fall Career and Internship Fair on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will take place inside the Student Activities Center. Attendees will be able to identify job, internship and career leads while meeting with potential employers. Admission...
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools kicks off school year with bilingual family event on September 8
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is kicking off the 2022-2023 school year with the first Bienvenidos: Somos Elkhart/Welcome: We are Elkhart family event on September 8. The free event will be held at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division from 5 to 7 p.m. Leaders in the school...
abc57.com
Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
abc57.com
South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
abc57.com
Goshen's VolksFest First Fridays event to bring in classic cars, electric vehicles on Friday
GOSHEN, Ind. - Goshen's September First Fridays event, VolksFest, brings a lineup of classic cars, electric vehicles, and more to downtown on September 2. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and drinks, shopping, and a showcase of cars. Porches, VWs, and electric vehicles will be...
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
95.3 MNC
School City of Mishawaka students may join South Bend’s internet initiative
The School City of Mishawaka is joining South Bend’s Citywide Classroom initiative. Students in the School City can now apply for free WiFi hotspots through the initiative, which was launched during the pandemic to help students who lacked reliable home internet service outside of the school. The local nonprofit...
abc57.com
Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend
Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
abc57.com
2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists include South Bend, PHM teachers
The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Two of the finalists come from schools in Michiana. Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan...
