Metaverse Monday: Snoop Dogg & Eminem Perform in the Metaverse; An NFT You Can Smell
Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, joins Cheddar News to break down this week's top stories in the world of NFT's and the metaverse.
Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, joins Cheddar News to break down this week's top stories in the world of NFT's and the metaverse.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0