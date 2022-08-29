ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metaverse Monday: Snoop Dogg & Eminem Perform in the Metaverse; An NFT You Can Smell

 4 days ago
Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, joins Cheddar News to break down this week's top stories in the world of NFT's and the metaverse.

