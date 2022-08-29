ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
The Daily South

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
