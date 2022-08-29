Read full article on original website
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Her Recovery One Month After Bicycle Accident
One month after her bicycle accident, Amy Grant is updating her fans on her recovery process. The singer posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 27, marking the first time she has personally acknowledged what happened. Although she is doing better, she will continue to give herself the rest she needs.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note
Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Dolly Parton Says She You’re “Automatically High” The Second You Get On Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton go way back. They arrived in Nashville around the same time, and Dolly says they both started writing for Combine music and became fast friends during their early days in the industry:. “Willie and I came to town about the same time. Back in 1964,...
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Alan Jackson Releases Statement After Abruptly Postponing Kansas City Concert
Fans of country music star Alan Jackson were disappointed to find out that he had to postpone his Kansas City Concert this weekend. Now, the singer-songwriter has put out a statement on the matter. It’s never easy for an artist to cancel a show. Especially one that loves his fans as much as Jackson does. However, there are some things that just can’t be avoided.
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
‘American Idol’ Singer Just Sam Is ‘No Longer in the Hospital’ After Health Scare
American Idol champ Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz posted a reassuring update for fans on her social channels on Saturday (Aug. 27), following a hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. According to the Los Angeles Times, Diaz is doing "okay" and "no longer in the hospital" as of this weekend, though...
Maddie & Tae Are Kicking Out Their Exes in ‘Spring Cleaning’ [Listen]
Maddie & Tae are looking to rid themselves of ex lovers in their new song "Spring Cleaning." The track is from their upcoming album Through the Madness Vol. 2, which is set to arrive in full on September 23. The breakup song is the perfect anthem for those who are...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Death and Disappearance: Everything to Know
Nine days after he went missing, country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Monday, August 29. He was 32. The “Sometimes” artist, who battled bipolar disorder, vanished in Tucson while his friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman stopped to get something to eat, Kinman told Saving Country Music. Bell’s body was found […]
