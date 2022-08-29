ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need2Know: U.S. Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine, Twitter Whistleblower,

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Cheddar News

Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cheddar News

How Could Whistleblower Report Impact Legal Saga Between Elon Musk and Twitter?

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter is only heating up as his legal team today filed another notice to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal. Musk's team cited new information, which likely includes revelations from a recent whistleblower report that alleges Twitter executives have not been honest about security, spam and bot accounts, and more. How exactly could this report come into play during this legal battle, and could it potentially give Musk a clear path to exit the deal altogether? Seth Schachner, Digital Business Executive and Managing Director at StratAmericas, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Trump 'Likely' Hid Documents & COVID Boosters Approved: What You Need2Know

1. FDA APPROVES COVID BOOSTERSThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving emergency authorization to updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The new boosters target Omicron subvariants; the Moderna shot will be available for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer jab will be available for those 12 years and older. Before shots can be administered, the CDC has to sign off on them, and that vote is scheduled for today.  Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials in production at Kalamazoo, Mich. [Pfizer via AP] 2. TRUMP 'LIKELY' HID DOCUMENTSThe Justice Department has revealed that classified documents were "likely concealed and...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

