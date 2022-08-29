Need2Know: Artemis I Launch Scrubbed

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
