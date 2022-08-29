ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Need2Know: Artemis I Launch Scrubbed

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ada7A_0hZdLg5h00

Get caught up on the stories you Need2Know!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Artemis 1 Is a 'Go' for Launch

NASA has announced that its Artemis 1 moon rocket is good to go for a launch on Monday, Aug. 29, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Cheddar News goes into the planned launch of the giant rocket — the Space Launch System (SLS) — and its payload, the Orion spacecraft, which will continue on for a rendezvous with the moon.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Leroy Chiao on NASA Delay of the Artemis I Rocket Launch

NASA postponed this morning’s launch of its Artemis I rocket after issues arose during the countdown. Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut, joined Cheddar News to explain why Artemis I’s launch was delayed. “Basically, the big problem is with engine number three. There are four core stage engines. Number three failed to allow liquid hydrogen to flow in to cool the engine bell and basically to keep it from melting.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Vehicles
Cheddar News

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis on Launch of E-Commerce Platform 'Giadzy'

Chef, entrepreneur, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis joined Cheddar News to discuss the launch of her e-commerce platform Giadzy for people who want to buy Italian ingredients and cooking products. "In 2020 when Italian products were hard to find at your local mom-and-pop Italian shop, basically, I just started curating and importing these Italian products," she explained. "Some of them are family friends, others of them I've met on my travels, and I grew it into sort of a CPG e-commerce business along with the content."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

When is the Artemis launch? Nasa could be forced to push back launch date by months

Nasa’s new Moon rocket could be delayed by months after its latest issue.The Artemis-1 mission was due to set off for the Moon on Monday, beginning Nasa’s plan to take humans back to the Moon.But it was postponed by an engine-cooling issue during the countdown. Just before the rocket was due to take off, Nasa announced that it was being postponed.Later, it said that it was unable to set a new date, since the precise nature of the problem was still yet to be identified.In the best case scenario, the launch could be delayed by just a few days. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

What the Signs Are for a Housing Recession

With home sales beginning to drop, some experts believe that we may be headed towards a housing recession. Nick Bailey, the president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current housing climate and whether or not buyers are starting to see some relief. "I think the most important thing to note of what's happening with this market is we're really returning to some level of balance.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Cheddar News

What Netflix and Disney+ Can Learn From Free Ad-Supported Television

While questions are swirling around whether or not customers will subscribe to upcoming ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+, many services have already proven viewers are willing to watch advertising on streaming content."Advertising is nothing new," said Sang Kim, the senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America. "It's been around for a very long time since TV was around, right? And I think for the advertising, the technology for streaming is actually making advertising more interesting."Since 2015, Samsung TV Plus has been offering free ad-supported television — known as FAST — to its device owners and on the web. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Chingy's New SingleChingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish, which is slated for a 2023 release. "I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Amid Rampant Delays, DOT Pressures Airlines to Expand Customer Benefits

What can customers expect from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled? How about a meal voucher, a hotel room, or a full refund? In the past, consumers would have to look over each airline's customer service policies to answer these questions. Now there's a one-stop shop. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday launched a dashboard for tracking which airlines offer which customer guarantees. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc on summer travel plans, the dashboard is designed to make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. In 2022, roughly 146,000 flights have been canceled so far, and...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

John Fetterman Presses Biden to Decriminalize Cannabis Before Labor Day

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is calling on President Joe Biden to decriminalize cannabis — and soon.“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in a high-profile Senate race, said in a statement on Monday. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana. I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh."Biden is slated to attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade on Monday and is facing mounting pressure from critics who question his inaction on cannabis. During a Monday press briefing, a reporter asked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Space Launch System Rocket Ready for Moon Launch on Artemis I [Video]

In this video, managers and engineers from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama share their thoughts about the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for Artemis I. Van L. Strickland, SLS program operations manager; John Blevins, SLS chief engineer; and Sharon Cobb, SLS associate program manager, commend a diverse workforce for its effort and dedication to prepare the backbone of NASA’s return to the Moon. SLS will launch the Orion spacecraft on its half-a-million-mile mission beyond the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis I is scheduled to launch no earlier than Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8:33 a.m. EDT (5:33 a.m. PDT) from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Twitter Announces Highly Requested Edit Button — But With Some Caveats

Here is a pro tip for Twitter users: careful what you wish for. After years of jokes and countless tweets begging for an edit option, the bird app has announced that it will begin testing the feature with one caveat: It's going to cost you. Select Twitter Blue subscribers will have early access to the feature, once its internal trial run is completed. Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service that provides access to exclusive features such as ad-free articles, undo tweet options and custom navigation among others. So how does it work? Once a user has published a tweet, they will...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Begging for Bubbles: CO2 Shortage Hits Breweries, Ice Suppliers, and Welders

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy