Need2Know: Artemis I Launch Scrubbed

Nasa’s new Moon rocket could be delayed by months after its latest issue.The Artemis-1 mission was due to set off for the Moon on Monday, beginning Nasa’s plan to take humans back to the Moon.But it was postponed by an engine-cooling issue during the countdown. Just before the rocket was due to take off, Nasa announced that it was being postponed.Later, it said that it was unable to set a new date, since the precise nature of the problem was still yet to be identified.In the best case scenario, the launch could be delayed by just a few days. The...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO