Teen shot overnight on Lynn Street in Erie

A teenager is injured after an overnight shooting in Erie.

Calls went out just after midnight for a 17-year-old male that was reportedly shot in the 1300 block of Lynn Street.

According to reports from the scene, the victim was shot in the groin area and transported to the hospital for treatment.

“From what we were able to obtain at the scene was that the individual, the victim, was sitting on the porch with an adult and another juvenile. They stated they heard one shot, and that individual was shot. We did recover a stolen firearm from the scene,” said Rick Lorah, deputy chief, Erie City Police.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. Police are investigating the incident.

