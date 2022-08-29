Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year
Aaron Wintermoore, Riley County public information officer, said around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, a foot patrol officer heard a gunshot at the intersection of 12th and Moro Street. He then rushed to the scene. “Several witnesses told the officer there was a verbal altercation,” Wintermore said. “A man...
WIBW
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
Police arrest 3rd suspect for alleged armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN– After further investigation into a July 28, robbery on Waterway Place in Manhattan, police have identified and arrested a third suspect. On Wednesday, police arrested Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City on requested charges of aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
WIBW
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
WIBW
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
KVOE
Emporia home invasion suspect sees main counts dismissed, cases dropped for five co-defendants
Court proceedings continue for one person initially accused of a home invasion robbery this past May, but the lead charges have been dropped — and cases against five co-defendants have been dismissed. On Monday, Christopher Diaz had several counts dismissed, including the lead charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary,...
Topeka drug bust finds cocaine, marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people have been arrested by police following a narcotics search warrant. According to the Topeka Police Department, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2700 block of southeast Jefferson Street in relation to an ongoing investigation on Aug. 31. […]
WIBW
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
UPDATE: Charges upgraded, bond raised $75K for MHK man
Riley County Police Department says charges for Joshua Garrison have been changed to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in connection with a Tuesday incident. Bond for Garrison was increased to $75,000 following his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 31. . . . Around 4:00 p.m. on...
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
