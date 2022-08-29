4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County for criminal charges
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Aug. 26.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:
- Skylar Miller, 29, of Somerset area — wanted on drug charges
- Matthew Miller, 44, of Somerset area — wanted on DUI charges
- Brittany Blenker, 32, of Markelton area — wanted on drug charges
- Keith Ansell Jr., 45, of Central City area — wanted on receiving stolen property charges
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.
