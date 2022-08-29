Read full article on original website
Related
HSBC Maintains Hold Rating for Weibo: Here's What You Need To Know
HSBC has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Weibo WB and lower its price target from $26.00 to $22.00. Shares of Weibo are trading down 2.11% over the last 24 hours, at $19.27 per share. A move to $22.00 would account for a 14.2% increase from the current share...
DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Rating for 1-800-Flowers.com: Here's What You Need To Know
DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS and lower its price target from $9.25 to $7.00. Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com are trading down 1.94% over the last 24 hours, at $7.60 per share. A move to $7.00 would account for a 7.89% decline from the current...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 10 Years
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.25%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion. Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Honeywell Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.88%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion. Buying $1000 In HON: If an investor had bought $1000 of HON stock 15 years...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
How Is The Market Feeling About Party City Holdco?
Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) short percent of float has risen 51.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.01 million shares sold short, which is 15.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Nano Labs NA shares rose 15.4% to $5.18 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 1215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million. HeartCore Enterprises...
Growth Is Back In Favor With Hedge Funds With Big Tech While Energy Is Out
The widespread rotation from growth to value has been well-publicized over the last two years, but it seems the trend was short-lived. Analysis of the 13F filings from the largest hedge funds reveals a rotation from value back to growth. However, funds remain more tilted toward value than they have on average over the last several years.
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
Applied Materials Whale Trades For September 02
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened...
Looking At Valero Energy's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy. Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0