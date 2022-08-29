ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer celebrates opening of new semiconductor facility in Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Morning Buzz: September 2

1. If your kids love playing at Catch Air, you have only a few more days to enjoy it. After a decade in business, the indoor play facility for children ten and under is shutting down for good. In a Facebook post the owners said "This decision was incredibly difficult...
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Specifically, Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets as well as those with criminal histories, according to the Michigan governor’s office. We’re told more than 450 state residents have died...
Greece-based snack maker to establish US HQ in Kentwood, add 185 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that a Greece-based snack company will set up its U.S. headquarters in Kentwood. We’re told SnackCraft will add 185 good-paying jobs. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic opportunity in West Michigan’s agribusiness sector and build on our efforts...
$3.6M in grants open to projects addressing invasive species in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A total of $3.6 million in grants are now available to projects tackling invasive species in the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says applications to Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program are open to projects that seek to inhibit the spread of invasive species through active prevention and public communication.
Nessel, Scholten hold canvassing rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Democratic candidates held a canvassing rally in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon two months before the midterm election. Dana Nessel is running for re-election for attorney general while Hillary Scholten is running for Congress. Nessel stressed how important the role of attorney general is...
Florida UPS driver delivers special birthday surprise for 5-year-old

PLANT CITY, Fla. — If it’s a weekday afternoon, you’ll most likely find 5-year-old Brantley Kimbel looking out of his bedroom window, eagerly awaiting UPS delivery driver Michelle Dearhart. “Every time he’d see her, it didn’t matter where I was, he’d see her truck come by, and...
High School football enters its second week

SPARTA, Mich. — High School Football returns for its second week in West Michigan tonight. Ahead of FOX 17's Blitz coverage, FOX 17 Morning Anchor Elliot Grandia will be visiting schools to pump students and athletes up before the big game. Today, Elliot is visiting Sparta High School, home...
Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"

West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers." The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996. "The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds....
