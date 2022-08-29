ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Here’s what the latest addition at York Tech could do for the area’s workforce

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZOkc_0hZdJaiv00

A new training center will offer more York Technical College students access to the latest manufacturing skills.

York Tech just has opened the Phillips/Haas Service and Maintenance Training Center for Advanced Manufacturing. It’s a partnership with Phillips Commercial — Haas Factory Outlet. A demonstration day on Aug 24 came after the grand opening.

Phillips Corp. distributes robotic and 3D printing equipment. Haas Automation offers vertical and horizontal machining centers, lathes and rotary products. The new center will provide York Tech students with hands-on training, using equipment that is current in the local workforce.

York Tech offers service technician training and specialized operator training on mills and lathes. The school can custom train students through the college’s workforce and economic development division.

In a release from the school, Phillips Commercial regional sales manager Brad Garris said the recent opening events indicate the company made the right decision to partner with York Tech. More than 75 people in the manufacturing industry, from both Carolinas, participated in the demo day.

“The engagement from the community leaders, the college foundation and local politicians were truly inspiring,” Garris said. “It proves that the leadership and instructors at York Tech truly understand the needs of both the industry and the people of the community.”

Sonia Young, assistant vice president of workforce and economic development at York Tech, said there will be future demo days as part of the new facility and business partnership.

“York Technical College has a solid foundation of training options to support our growing manufacturing sector,” Young said. “Our partnership will provide advanced training opportunities for our students, instructors and the companies we serve.”

The new center is part of larger growth at York Tech. This spring, president Stacey Moore and assistant vice president Robby Brown outlined plans to York County Council that include an upgraded Baxter Hood Center. The pair talked about an upcoming feasibility study to look at expanded healthcare, hospitality and culinary offerings.

In the spring, Moore said the number of students completing studies was up 29% in four years. Total awards were up 44% in the span. The most recent school year, Moore said in the spring, saw more than 1,000 students complete programs and earn almost 1,500 awards or certifications.

York Tech is a public, two-year college that awards associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. The school has an open admission policy for qualified students and annually enrolls about 7,000 credit students.

Comments / 1

Related
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill School District Named as Top 10 Employer in S.C. by Forbes

Forbes has named the Fort Mill School District as a top ten employer in South Carolina in its 2022 America’s Best Employers by State, according to a press release. The district ranks as the number eight employer in South Carolina. Plus, the placement is the only K-12 school district listed in the top 10. The district is only one of three K-12 districts to make the list of 55 best employers in the state.
FORT MILL, SC
Furniture Today

Top 100 retailer ups efficiencies with new distribution center

FORT MILL, S.C. — Top 100 retailer Broad River Retail, which owns and operates Ashley stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, cut the ribbon on its newest distribution center on Aug. 31. The Fort Mill, S.C.-based retail group’s 81,250-square-foot distribution center is located at 2002 Nazareth Church Road in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
York County, SC
Business
York, SC
Education
York County, SC
Education
County
York County, SC
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York Technical College#Advanced Manufacturing#Phillips Haas Service#Phillips Commercial#Haas Factory Outlet#Phillips Corp#Haas Automation
WCNC

Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckersspine.com

Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates: 7 fast facts

Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates is the largest independent spine group in the country with 35 surgeons performing spine surgery. 1. Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates has 33 neurosurgeons and 2 orthopedic spine surgeons. Eleven of the neurosurgeons are spine-only specialists. 2. The practice has two joint ventures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members. Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cn2.com

Meet York County’s First Parks & Rec. Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The numbers prove it. More and more people are escaping to the outdoors, including spending time at parks right here in York County. County leaders say on an average Saturday in July of this year more than 1,000 people visited Ebenezer Park and that doesn’t even include annual passholders.
YORK COUNTY, SC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
89
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy