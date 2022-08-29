Here’s what the latest addition at York Tech could do for the area’s workforce

A new training center will offer more York Technical College students access to the latest manufacturing skills.

York Tech just has opened the Phillips/Haas Service and Maintenance Training Center for Advanced Manufacturing. It’s a partnership with Phillips Commercial — Haas Factory Outlet. A demonstration day on Aug 24 came after the grand opening.

Phillips Corp. distributes robotic and 3D printing equipment. Haas Automation offers vertical and horizontal machining centers, lathes and rotary products. The new center will provide York Tech students with hands-on training, using equipment that is current in the local workforce.

York Tech offers service technician training and specialized operator training on mills and lathes. The school can custom train students through the college’s workforce and economic development division.

In a release from the school, Phillips Commercial regional sales manager Brad Garris said the recent opening events indicate the company made the right decision to partner with York Tech. More than 75 people in the manufacturing industry, from both Carolinas, participated in the demo day.

“The engagement from the community leaders, the college foundation and local politicians were truly inspiring,” Garris said. “It proves that the leadership and instructors at York Tech truly understand the needs of both the industry and the people of the community.”

Sonia Young, assistant vice president of workforce and economic development at York Tech, said there will be future demo days as part of the new facility and business partnership.

“York Technical College has a solid foundation of training options to support our growing manufacturing sector,” Young said. “Our partnership will provide advanced training opportunities for our students, instructors and the companies we serve.”

The new center is part of larger growth at York Tech. This spring, president Stacey Moore and assistant vice president Robby Brown outlined plans to York County Council that include an upgraded Baxter Hood Center. The pair talked about an upcoming feasibility study to look at expanded healthcare, hospitality and culinary offerings.

In the spring, Moore said the number of students completing studies was up 29% in four years. Total awards were up 44% in the span. The most recent school year, Moore said in the spring, saw more than 1,000 students complete programs and earn almost 1,500 awards or certifications.

York Tech is a public, two-year college that awards associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. The school has an open admission policy for qualified students and annually enrolls about 7,000 credit students.