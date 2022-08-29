ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia wants to notify residents of a road closure on Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd. Officials say Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd will be closed until repairs are completed. WEATHER | Tracking the return of storms before Labor Day Weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
City
Sunset, SC
WIS-TV

11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents

Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT. If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Dr Drivers
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT seeking public input on I-95 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public opinions on proposed improvements to Interstate 95. SCDOT will hold an in-person and virtual public meeting on September 15 for the public to give their comments on the I-95 widening project. Officials are planning to widen the interstate between the Savannah River […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have released details of what they called a “delayed fatal collision” in Orangeburg County. The crash originally occurred on the evening of Aug. 5 on US 301 near SC 4. That is near the Edisto area. A 2013 Nissan Sentra was turning...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies investigate shooting near Irmo

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may have information about a shooting that took place near Irmo Wednesday night. According to Deputies, a man was standing outside of his Westcott Road home when he was shot in the lower body around 7:30pm. Authorities say the victim has been transported to the hospital.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy