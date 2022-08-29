Read full article on original website
wach.com
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia wants to notify residents of a road closure on Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd. Officials say Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd will be closed until repairs are completed. WEATHER | Tracking the return of storms before Labor Day Weekend.
WIS-TV
Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked after crash on I-77 near Bluff Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Bluff Road has blocked the right lane. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Injuries have been reported, according to troopers. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
WIS-TV
11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory for Columbia Avenue residents
Columbia Water is advising residents on Columbia Avenue to boil their water until further notice. Customers on 566 Columbia Ave and the 600 Block of Columbia Ave are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking cooking, or ice making, according to officials. Anyone else also experience loss of water or low water pressure should also do the same.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic stalled after crash on I-20 near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 76 (I-77 Columbia) closed the right lane and stalled traffic Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m., according to SCDOT. If you are traveling in the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
wach.com
Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
Lexington County property for sale in floodway concerns residents in Pineglen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in the Pineglen neighborhood of Lexington County tell News 19 they love the peace and quiet they have being backed up next to Kinley Creek and the nature that comes with it. Mandy Clark, one of these residents, has lived in the area for...
SCDOT seeking public input on I-95 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public opinions on proposed improvements to Interstate 95. SCDOT will hold an in-person and virtual public meeting on September 15 for the public to give their comments on the I-95 widening project. Officials are planning to widen the interstate between the Savannah River […]
WIS-TV
Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WLTX.com
Crime a concern along Irmo-Columbia border
Residents along the Irmo-Columbia border say crime is a big concern. Here's what leasers in both communities are doing about it.
live5news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have released details of what they called a “delayed fatal collision” in Orangeburg County. The crash originally occurred on the evening of Aug. 5 on US 301 near SC 4. That is near the Edisto area. A 2013 Nissan Sentra was turning...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies investigate shooting near Irmo
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may have information about a shooting that took place near Irmo Wednesday night. According to Deputies, a man was standing outside of his Westcott Road home when he was shot in the lower body around 7:30pm. Authorities say the victim has been transported to the hospital.
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
