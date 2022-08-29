ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIVI-TV

Another hot day in store for southern Idaho

A ridge of high-pressure continues to sit over the western United States bringing temperatures well above normal through early next week. Although yesterday was pretty hot - the hottest day of our extended forecast with a high temperature 20 degrees above normal at 106 in Boise - but this heat wave is set to last through early next week.
KIVI-TV

Interstate 84 near Ontario fully reopen after wildfire closed the road Thursday

ONTARIO, Oregon — UPDATE: Interstate 84 is fully open in both directions Friday after a wildfire near the eastbound side of the interstate closed the road. The fire is now 70% contained and burned around 600 acres, according to officials with the Vale Bureau of Land Management. Firefighters are still on scene and will continue to work on the fire.
MIX 106

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
idahoednews.org

Their classroom is a grassy park, yurt, school garden, potato farm or the Idaho wilderness

It’s a classic scene in American education: classrooms filled with students who sit in neat rows of desks as they listen to a teacher’s lecture. Instead, imagine the classroom as a grassy park, a yurt, a school garden, a potato farm, or the Idaho wilderness. And instead of sitting and listening, the students are climbing trees, singing songs, skiing, backpacking, drawing, exploring, or harvesting food.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS announces expansion in Idaho communities

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has announced it will expand its all-fiber, high-speed internet network for additional homes and businesses in more communities in the Boise and Twin Falls areas. These expansions include an all-fiber network in Caldwell that will serve about 12,000 addresses and networks in Hansen, Heyburn and Kimberly to serve more than 3,000 addresses. The ...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
KIVI-TV

Temperatures soar well above normal today

A Heat Advisory continues in southern Idaho today and is set to last through Monday....though could be extended. A ridge of high pressure is building over the western United States and sending temperatures well above normal - about 20 degrees over our average temperatures in Boise today with a high of around 104 degrees.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
