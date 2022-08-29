Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIVI-TV
Looking for a weekend event? This Boise classic could be for you — if you're willing to get up early enough.
BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley tradition kicked off Thursday for the 31st time. It's the start of the the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and hundreds came out to view the spectacle at Ann Morrison Park. The event is set to last through Sunday. You can view the...
KIVI-TV
Another hot day in store for southern Idaho
A ridge of high-pressure continues to sit over the western United States bringing temperatures well above normal through early next week. Although yesterday was pretty hot - the hottest day of our extended forecast with a high temperature 20 degrees above normal at 106 in Boise - but this heat wave is set to last through early next week.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
KIVI-TV
Interstate 84 near Ontario fully reopen after wildfire closed the road Thursday
ONTARIO, Oregon — UPDATE: Interstate 84 is fully open in both directions Friday after a wildfire near the eastbound side of the interstate closed the road. The fire is now 70% contained and burned around 600 acres, according to officials with the Vale Bureau of Land Management. Firefighters are still on scene and will continue to work on the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A hive of activity': Final preparations underway for Kuna Rodeo
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The first annual Kuna Rodeo kicks off Friday, and according to Lini Chytka, preparations are moving at a dizzying pace. Lini and her husband Cody Chytka are the owners of the Crooked 8, the venue hosting the rodeo...
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
KREM
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
KIVI-TV
Last chance for a final float this year. Boise River float season to officially close on Labor Day.
Anyone hoping to get one final float this year in should do so soon — the official Float Season on the Boise River will come to a close on Labor Day. Raft rentals and shuttle service will be available September 2-5, according to a news release from City of Boise officials.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
KIVI-TV
Partnership supplies daycares with produce while supporting refugee farmers
BOISE, Idaho — Getting kids to eat their fruits and vegetables can be tough but when you let them pick it right out of the ground or right off the branch, it's a little easier. Global Gardens is a nonprofit farm growing fresh produce for the community by refugee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idahoednews.org
Their classroom is a grassy park, yurt, school garden, potato farm or the Idaho wilderness
It’s a classic scene in American education: classrooms filled with students who sit in neat rows of desks as they listen to a teacher’s lecture. Instead, imagine the classroom as a grassy park, a yurt, a school garden, a potato farm, or the Idaho wilderness. And instead of sitting and listening, the students are climbing trees, singing songs, skiing, backpacking, drawing, exploring, or harvesting food.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS announces expansion in Idaho communities
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has announced it will expand its all-fiber, high-speed internet network for additional homes and businesses in more communities in the Boise and Twin Falls areas. These expansions include an all-fiber network in Caldwell that will serve about 12,000 addresses and networks in Hansen, Heyburn and Kimberly to serve more than 3,000 addresses. The ...
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
KIVI-TV
Temperatures soar well above normal today
A Heat Advisory continues in southern Idaho today and is set to last through Monday....though could be extended. A ridge of high pressure is building over the western United States and sending temperatures well above normal - about 20 degrees over our average temperatures in Boise today with a high of around 104 degrees.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
Comments / 0