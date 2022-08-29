ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47.

After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law in Minnesota before returning to MSU, where he served as a business law professor in the College of Business for 18 years prior to his death. In his other role as the Faculty Athletic Representative, Frantsvog was known to help review and advise Minot State and the Beaver athletic department. He also served as the department’s first (and only) Faculty Athletics Representative from 2010 until his death.

Over the course of Frantsvog’s time with Minot State, he received multiple honors, including the MSU Golden Award for Young Alumni in 2011, the MSU Board of Regents Faculty Achievement Award in 2012, the MSU Vision 2013 Merit Award, and the 2018 Professor of the Year award. Earlier this month, MSU also announced that Frantsvog would be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in the Honorary Award category.

Frantsvog and his wife also contributed to the 2018 opening of the Dean & Sara Frantsvog Academic Success Center, opened in 2018 in the Minot State Dome.

“Dean has been an absolute pillar at MSU for the past two decades – educating thousands of students in the College of Business and providing terrific support to Beaver Athletics as our Faculty Athletic Representative,” said Minot State President Steven Shirley in a post to Minot State’s Facebook page. “I join the entire community of Dean’s colleagues at MSU, along with our students, alumni, and supporters who will sincerely miss Dean and the wonderful presence he added to the MSU campus. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Sara, Quaid, Cambry, and the entire Frantsvog family during this very difficult time.”

Frantsvog’s funeral is tentatively scheduled for Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m at the Minot State Dome. The university will also honor Frantsvog during its Homecoming Banquet on Friday, October 14.

