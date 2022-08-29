ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Social Security payment 2022: First half of double $1,682 check payments to be sent in three days

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WflJx_0hZdHzTQ00


R ecipients of Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive the first of two $841 checks in the month of September in just three days.

The first payment will be sent out to eligible people on Sept. 1, with the next check coming on Sept. 30 for those same recipients.

TAX CREDIT 2022: DEADLINE FOR MARYLAND RESIDENTS TO CLAIM $1,000 STUDENT LOAN DEBT RELIEF CREDIT IS 18 DAYS AWAY

There are three months, including September, this year in which eligible recipients will receive two checks for a total of $1,682 in Supplemental Security Income for the month. The other two months in 2022 are April and December.

Two checks are being given during these three months because the first days of the months of May 2022, October 2022, and January 2023 fall on a weekend.

The Social Security Administration issues the checks the Friday prior to each of those months to ensure recipients have the check by the first of the month, according to the agency. Since Oct. 1 falls on a Saturday this year, that month's Supplemental Security Income payment is sent out on Friday, Sept. 30.

Next year, there will be four months with two payments under the same month, March, June, September, and December. This is because the first of the month falls on a weekend in April, July, and October 2023. New Year's Day is always treated as a weekend day, meaning every year the January payment is distributed early.

Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 next month for a total of $2,522. Essential persons, people who live with someone receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide them with necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 in September, to be paid out on the same days.

Supplemental Security Income was first issued by the SSA in January 1974, with payment rates increasing for cost-of-living adjustments since 1975, according to the agency.



Social Security payments are expected to increase next year to keep up with inflation. Analysts predict the cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security in 2023 may be 10.5% or more, which could move recipients into higher tax brackets.

Estimates say Social Security insolvency will occur in 2034 unless acted upon by Congress.

Comments / 13

Glenda Spaulding
4d ago

these people that are saying with those who are receiving SSID SSI and whatever that they are talking about sending to us they better stop there lies and getting people hope's up...then not sending out money to us God isn't pleased with those lies after lies

Reply(1)
2

