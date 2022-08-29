More than 50,000 students head back to school in Cumberland County

More than 50,000 students headed back to school in Cumberland County on Monday morning.

ABC11 got a look inside Ferguson-Easley Elementary School in Fayetteville as teachers prepared to welcome kids back.

Principal Eric McLaurin spoke about expectations for students heading into the fall.

"Our goal is to educate every child. Every child has the capacity to learn. Everyone is not going to be an A student, but every student has the potential for growth. So each day we are looking for a little bit of growth in each student and we are going to measure that growth day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month," he said.

Students were greeted this morning by teachers, Shriners and Omega fraternity brothers.

Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly on theme for the school year.

Students are returning to school without restrictions, so many are not wearing masks. Teachers like Danielle Wynters are making sure students feel safe and welcomed.

"I want them to understand that it's ok and I'm here for them I am your support system and if you're shy I'll speak up for you so on the first day of course you're gonna be shy and I will install in them it's ok to be open, bold to talk to yourself and that is what I will encourage them to do for the rest of the school year," she said.

Many teachers say they will have masks and hand sanitizer on hand throughout the year for those who need it.

Cumberland County Schools theme going into this year is "Together We Will Rise." Superintendent Doctor Marvin Connelly told ABC11 it means people, purpose and passion.