Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland Police investigating shooting on I-205 offramp on Friday morning

Someone shot at another car on the Interstate 205 offramp at Glisan Street early Friday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:40 a.m. along I-205 at Glisan Street. Officers said they found the victim parked nearby, saying there were no reports of injuries. There was no...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 62nd Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has been identified as 20-year-old Cameron Taylor. There has not been an arrest. This was the fourth homicide of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg

A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
NEWBERG, OR
#Shooting#Portland Police#Violent Crime
KATU.com

Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Semi Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night died after being hit by a semi truck. He was crossing North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive around 9:40pm. The man has not been identified. This is the city’s 43rd traffic fatality...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend

Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
YONCALLA, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night

A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
GRESHAM, OR

