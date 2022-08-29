Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Police identify 70-year-old man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person shot and killed in Portland’s Old Town District last Friday night as a 70-year-old man. The Oregon State Medical Examiner said 70-year-old Clarence Edward Smith died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide. The shooting was reported at about...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating shooting on I-205 offramp on Friday morning
Someone shot at another car on the Interstate 205 offramp at Glisan Street early Friday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:40 a.m. along I-205 at Glisan Street. Officers said they found the victim parked nearby, saying there were no reports of injuries. There was no...
KATU.com
Person struck by train, found dead in Columbia Slough, Portland Fire says
A person was hit and killed by a train in North Portland on Friday morning, emergency officials said. The person was struck just after 6 a.m. Friday just north of Columbia Boulevard, where the train tracks cross over the Columbia Slough. Portland Fire & Rescue said someone spotted a person...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 62nd Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has been identified as 20-year-old Cameron Taylor. There has not been an arrest. This was the fourth homicide of...
KATU.com
Police looking for possibly injured man from a house fire early Wednesday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are worried about the health and welfare of a possibly injured or endangered man and are asking the public to help find him. Around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Portland Fire responded to a house fire in the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Firefighters were unable to locate anyone inside the house.
KATU.com
Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg
A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman waiting for bus in SE Portland hit, killed by street racers Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
KATU.com
Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
Vancouver man dies after single-car crash
A Vancouver man died in a single-car crash Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Semi Truck
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night died after being hit by a semi truck. He was crossing North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive around 9:40pm. The man has not been identified. This is the city’s 43rd traffic fatality...
‘They got what they wanted – my man died’: SE Portland killing continues city’s shooting spree
Blood pooled on the pavement near a sewer drain in the parking lot. Star-shaped balloons on a string bounced above it. A group of women brought the balloons for the man who lost his life the night before outside the small apartment building at 656 S.E. 148th Ave. in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
22-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in NE Portland
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood Monday evening, authorities said.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
iheart.com
Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend
Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night
A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
Comments / 0