Droves of Charlotteans trickled into Bank of America Stadium to see not one iconic band, but two blow up the arena Thursday night. The Red Hot Chili Peppers hit Charlotte on the North American leg of their Unlimited Love tour, supporting an album they put out by the same name in April of this year — but also a new double album, Return of the Dream Canteen, due out Oct. 14.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO