Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with the UFC to create “Project Rock” footwear for the UFC ”. Dwayne Johnson has been very involved with the UFC for some time now. He is a big fan of the sport and has pitched in on several occasions. He was in attendance at UFC 244 to present the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal in Madison Square Garden following his win over Nate Diaz. He even lent his trademark move “The People’s Elbow” to Molly McCann after her most recent win. Now Johnson is getting the chance to level his mark on the sport, literally. He is teaming up with the UFC to create the first-ever co-branded footwear, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO