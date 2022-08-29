Read full article on original website
UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”
UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer. Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Police investigating alleged “assault” of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Police are investigating an alleged ‘assault’ of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht. Conor McGregor seems to be in the news a lot lately – news about everything other than his return to the Octagon. McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) has not fought in over a year....
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Nate Diaz Should Get $20 Million Offer if He Defeats Khamzat Chimaev According to Ariel Helwani
Nate Diaz will step into the Octagon at UFC 279 on September 10th for what could very well be the last time in his storied mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighter alum and longtime fan-favorite is taking a big risk by fighting through the last fight of his existing contract against welterweight monster Khamzat Chimaev in the evening’s main event. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Swedish fighter has scored five straight wins inside the Octagon to secure his position as a top contender. The Stockton native could throw a massive monkey wrench in those plans should he score what would be considered a major upset.
Israel Adesanya explains why he’s not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I know who’s going to win”
Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori is as good of a matchup as many think. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday in a pivotal fight for both men’s careers. Although both Whittaker and Vettori are 0-2 against the middleweight champ in Adesanya, the winner of the fight will remain a top contender while the loser could become a gatekeeper.
Paddy Pimblett admits to having an eating disorder: “People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”
Paddy Pimblett is admitting to having an eating disorder. Paddy Pimblett, 27, (19-3 MMA) is currently on a five fight winning streak. ‘The Baddy’s’ last victim was Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year. While getting lots of attention for his performances inside the Octagon,...
Daniel Cormier discusses his recent Twitter exchange with Jorge Masvidal: “When you take to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier issued a word of warning to Jorge Masvidal when discussing their recent back and forth. While we all know Daniel Cormier these days as the fun-loving MMA commentator and analyst, fans and pundits also recognise that back in the day, he was one of the best fighters of all-time.
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight odds quickly flip
One is a YouTube star turned professional boxer. The other is a former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
Dana White responds to cheating allegations levied against Leon Edwards — ‘Completely unfair’
Leon Edwards captured the welterweight title by planishing Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, a stunning, fifth-round head-kick finish that is among the candidates for “knockout of the year.”. But not everyone is standing and cheering. That includes...
Laura Sanko is ‘Really Close’ to Calling a UFC Fight Night
Laura Sanko has quickly become one of the most popular commentators in the UFC. Primarily appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night, Sanko has been able to parlay her own MMA career into a successful turn in the broadcast booth after spending years as a sideline reporter alongside Megan Olivi and Heidi Androl.
Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
In the main event of UFC Paris, a heavyweight bout between top contenders goes down as Ciryl Gane takes on Tai Tuivasa. Heading into the fight, Gane is a massive -530 favorite while the Aussie is a +360 underdog on FanDuel. Heading into the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro...
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson And The UFC Team Up For First Ever UFC Footwear
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with the UFC to create “Project Rock” footwear for the UFC ”. Dwayne Johnson has been very involved with the UFC for some time now. He is a big fan of the sport and has pitched in on several occasions. He was in attendance at UFC 244 to present the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal in Madison Square Garden following his win over Nate Diaz. He even lent his trademark move “The People’s Elbow” to Molly McCann after her most recent win. Now Johnson is getting the chance to level his mark on the sport, literally. He is teaming up with the UFC to create the first-ever co-branded footwear, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides.
