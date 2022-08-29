Read full article on original website
Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28). The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
How Avril Lavigne’s 2002 MTV VMAs Best New Artist Win Captured the Y2K Pop-Rock Zeitgeist
Avril Lavigne was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to crown Dove Cameron as this year's Best New Artist Sunday (Aug. 28). It was a fitting passing of the torch during last night's star-studded awards show — 20 years ago the "Complicated" icon was in the same place as Cameron when she accepted the award herself.
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Three Video of the Year VMAs Wins
Taylor Swift made history (again) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight. On Sunday (Aug. 28), the "Reputation" singer made a rare public appearance at the 2022 VMAs. During the awards show, she took home the coveted Video of the Year award for "All Too Well" (her 10-minute version), becoming the first artist in history to win the big award three times.
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Johnny Depp to Make Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs (REPORT)
Johnny Depp is seemingly set to return to the small screen. The actor, who spent part of the summer having his defamation case against ex Amber Heard televised for the world to see, is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Really Took a Break From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson fans were devastated when they learned the "Stronger" singer wouldn't be returning to her position on the coaches panel for Season 22 of The Voice. But give the woman a break — and we mean literally. The singer recently sat down with the TODAY show to explain...
This Singer on TikTok Just Released a Song About Eddie Munson: Listen to ‘Eddie’s Song’
A musician released a tribute to Eddie Munson of Stranger Things and the viral song is getting mixed reactions online. Sapphire, a singer and songwriter who posts to TikTok under the handle @sapphireofficial, unveiled the heartfelt ballad "Eddie's Song" on all streaming platforms in July. "You're stuck in another place...
Rihanna’s New Fenty Makeup Product Contains Ketchup (Yes, Actual Ketchup)
Rihanna's latest Fenty Beauty launch is shaping up to be more of a trick than a treat. The "This Is What You Came For" star's makeup company has joined forces with a brand called MSCHF for a release that contains individual packets of a shimmery red lip gloss as well as actual ketchup.
2022 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards winners will take home their Moon Person trophies tonight!. The awards show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can stream the show live at 8PM ET on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Demi Lovato: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Would Be a ‘Dream Collaboration’
Demi Lovato has attained a fair amount of rock and metal credibility lately, having recently shared rehearsal footage with Nita Strauss, played a metal-as-hell guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she attended a Dimmu Borgir concert in 2007. Now, Demi just added another notch to...
Nicki Minaj Honors Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston During Moving VMAs Video Vanguard Speech
Following her milestone career-spanning performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs as this year's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj touched everyone's hearts with her heartfelt acceptance speech. After locating her phone, which had her speech written on it, Nicki launched into a string of shout-outs. "I wanna take a second to...
Blackpink Stun the Stage During Debut VMAs Performance: See Fan Reactions!
Blackpink absolutely slayed their first-ever American awards show performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history as the first female K-pop act to perform at the VMAs. The four-piece simultaneously gave their debut live performance of their new single, "Pink Venom."
Britney Spears Tells Son Jayden ‘Remember Where You Came From’ Following Teen’s Interview About Their Strained Relationship
Britney Spears has responded to 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline's tell-all interview about their strained relationship. According to The Daily Mail, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, Jayden explained why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, missed their mother's wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari over the summer.
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
