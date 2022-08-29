ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Couldn’t Look Away From (PHOTOS)

Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28). The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
NEWARK, NJ
PopCrush

Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash

A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

2022 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards winners will take home their Moon Person trophies tonight!. The awards show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can stream the show live at 8PM ET on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
NEWARK, NJ
PopCrush

Britney Spears Tells Son Jayden ‘Remember Where You Came From’ Following Teen’s Interview About Their Strained Relationship

Britney Spears has responded to 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline's tell-all interview about their strained relationship. According to The Daily Mail, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, Jayden explained why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, missed their mother's wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari over the summer.
RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

PopCrush

