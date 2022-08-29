The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation announced its pursuit of a soybean oil crush processing plant to anchor its newly developing industrial rail park, Thursday morning. According to a press release from the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation the 300 acre industrial rail park is located eight miles west of North Platte, NE; near the village of Hershey, NE. Over three years of planning with Union Pacific Railroad, the Nebraska Legislature, Lincoln County Commissioners, the Village of Hershey, the City of North Platte, Greenbrier Rail Services, various utility partners, and local land owners; it has positioned the project to move forward. A major feasibility study to attract a soybean oil crush facility earned a platinum rating on its viability.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO