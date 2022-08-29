Read full article on original website
One Dead in Crash in Kearney Involving Cozad School Bus
At least one person is deceased after a collision between a Dawson County school bus and two other vehicles. According to the Kearney Police Department, the crash occurred Thursday evening at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Platte Road, near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney just after 8:00. Law Enforcement report...
Troopers Make Arrest After Pursuit near Lexington
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The incident occurred about approximately 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NP Chamber Announces Pursuit of Soy Oil Crush Facility for Hershey Rail Park
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation announced its pursuit of a soybean oil crush processing plant to anchor its newly developing industrial rail park, Thursday morning. According to a press release from the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation the 300 acre industrial rail park is located eight miles west of North Platte, NE; near the village of Hershey, NE. Over three years of planning with Union Pacific Railroad, the Nebraska Legislature, Lincoln County Commissioners, the Village of Hershey, the City of North Platte, Greenbrier Rail Services, various utility partners, and local land owners; it has positioned the project to move forward. A major feasibility study to attract a soybean oil crush facility earned a platinum rating on its viability.
North Platte Planning Commissioners Elect David Fudge as Chair
At their August meeting, the City of North Platte Planning Commissioners elected David Fudge to be their new chair. Chairman Fudge was nominated by Commissioner Jeff Bain and Commissioner Tristen Winder seconded the nomination. Current Chair and longtime Planning Commissioner Marilyn McGahan has reached her term limited and its likely Tuesday evening was her final meeting. Nelson Jett was selected to retain his position as Vice Chair.
Sustainable Beef and Walmart Announce Partnership
Walmart and Sustainable Beef LLC have announced a partnership. The two have signed an agreement for Walmart to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus beef from Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility. This partnership helps supplement the current beef industry and provides additional opportunities for ranchers to increase their business. As part of the investment, Walmart will also have representation on Sustainable Beef’s board, according to a news article published on Walmart’s website.
Interview: Sustainable Beef CEO Discusses Partnership with Walmart
Wednesday morning North Platte based Sustainable Beef, LLC announced a unique partnership with the largest retailor in the nation. Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs joined Huskeradio’s Tristen Winder to discuss the partnership. Briggs verifies the agreement will result in Walmart becoming a minority owner of Sustainable Beef, LLC. Briggs...
