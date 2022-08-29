Read full article on original website
CPI talks future of supply chain challenges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The agriculture industry is no stranger to supply chain issues. NTV talked about potential future challenges with CPI Vice President of Agronomy Mike Battin at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by the CPI.
State Fair: Rubber Chicken Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A dozen amazing Rubber Chickens star in this comedy egg-stravaganza, hosted by Greg Frisbee. You’ll meet:. Attila the Hen! - A Rhode Island Red that will eat fire! - A Game Hen “super chicken” will be shot out of a bazooka! -A Chicken may even cross the road! Will these Free Range chickens, chicken out? Not a chance. The Rubber Chicken Show is perfect for all ages, from pre-k to 401-K. Children will come out of their shells as they assist the fabulous fouls in chicken feats of balance and skill. Adults will cackle as our Comedi-hens keep the show Funny Side Up. Every show is pure Poultry in Motion. The impeckable Rubber Chickens will lay odds that you’ll love this show, it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.
State Fair: Viaero Wireless Camera Network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Viaero Wireless Camera Network provides viewers a visual of weather activity, breaking news and other happenings, helping to keep our communities safe and informed. Viaero Wireless stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk more about the benefits of the cameras.
State Fair: Sambo's Pizza
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A variety of food vendors are at the Nebraska State Fair this year. Sambo's Pizza tells us about their food offerings.
Some exhibits for sale for the first time at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As you check out the open class exhibits at the Nebraska State Fair you’ll see something new this year: dots. For the first time some items in the Visual Arts Department are for sale. That includes all works from the Plein Air at the...
South African workers bring "southern" hospitality to Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some vendors at the Nebraska State Fair serve up “southern” hospitality but not the southern accent most would expect. “I'm from South Africa,” explained Hannes Vosloo, who has to tell people he’s not German nor is he Polish despite the blonde hair and blue eyes.
State Fair: Little Bits
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Little Bits stopped by to chat with us about their mini donuts at the Nebraska State Fair. Light and crispy! Very tasty.
State Fair: OMG Cupcakes Galore
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — OMG Cupcakes Galore stops by at the Nebraska State Fair with some sweet treats to share. They are a home-based bakery out of Grand Island. Their booth is located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
State Fair: Nebraska Extension
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jill Goedeken, 4-H extension educator, talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Walmart to invest in Nebraska meatpacking start-up in North Platte. - U.S. asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?. - National Chicken Month in September.
Neb. State Fair act wears multiple hats
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You may see Greg Frisbee roaming the Nebraska State Fair or on the AGI Stage. When he's on stage he's performing The Rubber Chicken Show, described as a "comedy egg-stravaganza." He's also strolling the grounds performing his Ice Cream Show.
State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
American Honey Queen shares passion for pollinators at Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — American Honey Queen Lucy Winn is sharing her passion for pollinators at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. On Wednesday she talked queens of the bee variety with local elementary students. The Pennsylvanian has been traveling the country. She said she's worked her own families hives...
4-H focuses on kids' social emotional skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 4-H is focusing on building kid's social emotional skills. Michelle Krehbiel, a youth development specialist, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about how they’re doing it and why it’s important. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
State Fair "proud" of showcasing Hispanic culture in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Besides livestock shows, games, and food, the State Fair brings to Grand Island many different types of concerts for different types of likes and cultures. State Fair board members said they want everyone, no matter their background, to feel welcome and represented. As the years...
State Fair: 4-H interview - Tanya Crawford, Nebraska Extension educator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska Extension educator Tanya Crawford spoke with us at the State Fair about how 4-H is focusing on the health of kids across Nebraska. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Grammy-winning Mexican band takes center stage at the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Los Tucanes de Tijuana takes to the stage Wednesday as part of the Nebraska State Fair's 2022 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. According to fair officials, they are a Mexican band, specializing in the norteño and corrido style. During their career they have earned several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy, five Grammy Award nominations, and nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations and continue to rise in popularity throughout the United States.
Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
