Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Michigan State vs WMU live stream: How to watch 2022 opener online

Friday night’s Michigan State vs WMU season opener will be a nice test for both sides. Here’s how you can watch the game online. The Spartans host the Broncos from the MAC for both teams’ season opener. Michigan State is a heavy favorite as Western Michigan had some of their top playmakers graduate or go to the NFL this offseason. The Spartans will not have Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward who are all playing in the NFL this season as well as key contributors like Matt Coghlin and Jacob Panasiuk but they brought back a good amount of their team from last season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?

Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Oldest Bowling Ally in Michigan?

You might not have noticed, but bowling is making a huge comeback. Many bowling alleys around the area are noticing a surge of new bowlers! My youth started off bowling in many leagues, and throughout the years, I enjoyed bowling alleys like Pampa Lanes, Continental Lanes, Apollo Lanes, Micelli’s, Shores, The Rec Bowl, Bonanza, Ark Sterling and many others.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ex-Piston, Detroit native Josh Jackson has found an NBA home

Josh Jackson played most of last season with the Detroit Pistons, before being dealt away. He has now found a new spot with the Toronto Raptors. You could say the Raptors are trading in one former Detroit Pistons player for another. Days after releasing Svi Mykhailiuk, Toronto announced the signing...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country

There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
TROY, MI
metroparent.com

Southeast Michigan Oktoberfests Families Will Love

Every fall, families in southeast Michigan come together to celebrate the rich culture of Germany at a local Oktoberfest. These cultural events, which date back to the celebration of a royal wedding in Bavaria in 1810, are typically held in September and feature everything from delicious bratwursts and pretzels to good beer, Oompah music and plenty of fun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
QSR magazine

Detroit Wing Company Opens New Store in White Lake, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company has announced the opening of its newest location at 9278 Highland Rd, White Lake, Michigan. The new store is DWC’s fifth location in Oakland County and is operated by franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland. This is the second DWC location opened by Milliken and Gatland, after they opened their first location in Waterford in May 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
MICHIGAN STATE
