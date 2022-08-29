Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Two Rivers Man Accused Of Armed Robbery
Bail is set at $10,000 cash for a 30-year-old Two Rivers man accused of committing an armed robbery Sunday night on the city’s eastside. Travis E. Loucks (LOWKS) is charged with Robbery-Threat Of Force, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing both Schedule I and ii Narcotic Drugs and Three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured
Drugs laced with fentanyl are blamed for record overdose deaths. The complaint says Joshua Gann had vodka cranberries and most of a large bottle of Nyquil. Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police are increasing patrols in school zones to remind drivers...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
Complaint: Man accused in Door County hit-and-run death ingested medications
According to the complaint, Josh Gann reportedly told people in a bar that he had recently ingested 19 different medications.
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oshkosh.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac garage fire; cause under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 2 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Grove Street on Fond du Lac. The call came in around 1:10 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found the detached garage totally involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
WBAY Green Bay
Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents has been sentenced to two life terms in prison. Alexander Kraus, 20, was sentenced Friday on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killings of Letha and Dennis Kraus. On count one, Kraus was sentenced to...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
