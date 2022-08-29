Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS ALBION HURRICANES FC TO A 3-3 TIE
The Blinn College men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Albion Hurricanes FC on Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers moved to 3-0-1 on the season. All of the goals in Wednesday’s non-conference match came in the second half after the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 45 minutes.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON FOOTBALL GETTING READY FOR WEEK 2
The Brenham Cub Football Team is getting ready to host the Belton Tigers in their home opener this (Friday) evening. The Cubs are trying to bounce back after a tough 23-13 road loss to Oakridge last week. Brenham jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, but then Oakridge came back with 23 unanswered points.
kwhi.com
TYLER SPOILS HOME OPENER FOR BUCCANEER VOLLEYBALL
The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team lost its Region XIV opener Tuesday night, falling in four sets to No. 17 Tyler Junior College at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 loss was the Buccaneers' first of the season and dropped their record to 8-1 (0-1...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES WIN A FIVE SET THRILLER OVER EPISCOPAL
It went to five sets, but the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team came away with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Episcopal last (Tuesday) night. Episcopal won the the first set 25-12, Brenham won the second set 26-24, and Episcopal won the third set 25-19 to take a 2-1 lead. With...
kwhi.com
SEVEN GRADUATE FROM BLINN VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM
Seven graduates of the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program were urged to never stop learning during a pinning ceremony held recently at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The newest graduates completed Blinn’s blended online program, which includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 9-1-2022
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SUPPORTS BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings and vehicles are displaying gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fifth year that Bluebonnet has promoted Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating its member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor in gold light and adding gold ribbon decals to its crew vehicles.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FARMER AND ARTISAN MARKET RETURNS FRIDAY
The First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham returns after intense heat led to the cancellation of last month’s market. Around 40 vendors will set up along Baylor and Park Streets tomorrow (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m., offering goods like fresh bread and pastries, dips and salsas, spices and seasonings, lemonade, jewelry, cutlery, candles and popsicles.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT MARKET
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) for a meat market in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Quality Meat Market, located at 509 South Market Street, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Brenham Quality Meat Market offers products such as...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE CO. FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
The Fayette County Fair kicked off a weekend of activities Thursday night at the fair pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen was Teagan Branch representing the Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse, with $41,685 in season ticket sales. First Runner Up was Dulce Merlos representing the Optimist Club...
kwhi.com
MAN CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS
Ignacio Reyes Aviles, 39, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 4 – 20 year sentences in prison before visiting Judge J.D. Langley in District Court Thursday. Aviles was arrested for his involvement in a fatal accident which killed four people, including a six-year-old child, near Lake Somerville in May of 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the late night crash on LBJ Drive in Washington County on May 9th. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, reports show that Aviles was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and driving too fast on the wrong side of the road.
