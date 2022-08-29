A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.

