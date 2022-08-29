ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Army veteran ‘died a hero’ confronting Oregon Safeway shooter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the men shot to death at a Safeway store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday night died a hero after confronting the shooter, police said Monday. Investigators say Donald Surrett Jr., who worked at the Safeway, was one of two people killed Sunday night after he reportedly tried to disarm the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle in the grocery’s produce section.
BEND, OR
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
