Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High
Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."
fox44news.com
Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
WacoTrib.com
Limestone County jury sentences 'habitual felon' to 99 years for burglary
A Limestone County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison last week for burglarizing a home. The jury found Daniel Paul Ray, 44, guilty on Aug. 24 of burglary of a habitation, theft of copper and theft of aluminum, according to Limestone County press release. In the punishment...
fox44news.com
Arrests made after search at local hotel
WOODWAY / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after a search warrant led to a seizure of several items and drugs at a local hotel. Robinson Police Department Lt. Tracy O’Connor tells FOX 44 News that Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in Woodway on Tuesday. They recovered three stolen guns, multiple stolen credit cards, four ounces of marijuana, and ten grams of cocaine. The guns were stolen from a residence in Robinson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Grand jury indicts Waco man linked by DNA to 31-year-old murder case
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 65-year-old Waco man police say was linked by DNA to a 31-year-old murder case was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Harold Gene Givens in the September 1991 beating death of 28-year-old Rita Davis, whose body was found in a vacant lot at North Seventh Street and McKinney Avenue.
Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Released affidavit reveals new details leading up and after Waco woman's murder
New information and details on the murder of a Waco resident and the charges of two Central Texans were made available Thursday by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
fox44news.com
Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the Gatesville High...
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase
A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
Gatesville Messenger
Additional arrests made in murder probe
Two Gatesville residents – Betsy Ayers Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers – have been arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero. Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in...
Police searching for 19-year-old man missing from College Station
Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday from College Station and may need medical assistance.
KWTX
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
Elderly man killed after fatal hit-and-run: Temple police
Police said upon arrival, John Lynn Haynes, 67, was found laying on the roadway with his head on the curb, unresponsive.
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend During A Two Week Period In Multiple Ways
A College Station man tells College Station police he placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car and set up a hidden camera outside her apartment and texted her photos. That’s among 11 incidents during a two week period that led to the arrest of 41 year old Lyn...
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Comments / 0