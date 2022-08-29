ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

fox44news.com

Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made after search at local hotel

WOODWAY / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after a search warrant led to a seizure of several items and drugs at a local hotel. Robinson Police Department Lt. Tracy O’Connor tells FOX 44 News that Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in Woodway on Tuesday. They recovered three stolen guns, multiple stolen credit cards, four ounces of marijuana, and ten grams of cocaine. The guns were stolen from a residence in Robinson.
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Grand jury indicts Waco man linked by DNA to 31-year-old murder case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 65-year-old Waco man police say was linked by DNA to a 31-year-old murder case was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Harold Gene Givens in the September 1991 beating death of 28-year-old Rita Davis, whose body was found in a vacant lot at North Seventh Street and McKinney Avenue.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the Gatesville High...
GATESVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase

A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
FORT WORTH, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Additional arrests made in murder probe

Two Gatesville residents – Betsy Ayers Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers – have been arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero. Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in...
GATESVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX

