Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
NFTA receives another $5M in push for electric bus fleet
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is making some progress in its mission to go electric. The agency showed off one of its new electric buses on Thursday as part of an announcement of nearly $5 million from Washington to buy 10 more. The NFTA already has 10 such buses.
Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Buffalo Wing Festival forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium this year and the weather will (mostly) cooperate for this highly anticipated event. The festival will be hosted both Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is...
M&T online bank service will be unavailable over part of this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into Labor Day weekend M&T Bank announced that mobile and online banking will be unavailable for up to 36 hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 3. They say they will be using that time to complete systems integrations of People's United Bank and M&T. People...
Chase Bank pushes retail banking into Southtowns with Orchard Park branch
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chase Bank is continuing its fast-paced re-entry into Western New York's retail banking scene with plans for a branch in the Southtowns. The new branch is slated for the Crossroads Centre plaza on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park, according to a federal regulatory filing. A...
Pegulas to take Abacus Settlements public through SPAC deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
'Buffalo Unbound': New mural finished in North Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new mural to check out when you're passing through Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. It's called "Buffalo Unbound," and it was created by famed local artist Michael Morgulis 40 years ago. The original name was "Vanishing Buffalo," and it represented the economic struggles the...
NWS Buffalo to experiment with the issuance of frost/freeze weather alerts this fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo announced that their office, plus several others across the Northeast, plans to experiment with when to issue the last frost/freeze weather alerts for the season. For the fall, this means that Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings...
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DMV launches new online service to help customers access records
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
Sidewalks, taxes, and seat licenses top concerns from the public on new Bills stadium, according to documents obtained by WGRZ
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was only one public scoping session regarding the new Bills stadium. That was held on July 14. However, the public had until July 28 to let their voice be heard through submitted comments via the Buffalo Bills SEQR website. 2 On Your Side filed...
Every Erie County classroom is getting a new air purifier
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When kids head back to school this year, every one of them in Erie County will be going to a classroom with an air purifier made by a company right here in Buffalo. "Of course, we hope COVID numbers go down, but the air purifiers...
Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center reopens Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a month of renovations, a Town of Tonawanda fitness center is reopening. The city is reopening the Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center (AFC) off Sheridan Drive and Delaware Road on Tuesday. It will have updated features in the workout room and a gender--neutral bathroom. The...
Hustler's Tavern coming back to Lewiston — after a 200-year wait
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston family is opening its second restaurant operation in the Village of Lewiston this year. The Vecchies family, under the RAIV Hospitality Group, will open Hustler’s Tavern in late October at 800 Center St., the site that most recently housed Gallo Loco. Hustler’s Tavern...
Meet the new owners of Van Buren Drive-In & Activities Center
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Van Buren Drive-In was first opened in 1949, quickly becoming a spot for families in Dunkirk to enjoy a night out at the movies. It eventually closed down in 1991. "Everybody always can remember the last movie they saw here," said Dan Beckley, co-owner of...
Nursing home workers at 5 WNY facilities authorize a 5-day strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even while 600 1199SEIU nursing home workers ratified a new three-year agreement, workers at five Western New York facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike notice. If no agreement is reached, union workers at Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler’s Green Manor, Humboldt House, and...
Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham. Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 3