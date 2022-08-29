ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Buffalo Wing Festival forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium this year and the weather will (mostly) cooperate for this highly anticipated event. The festival will be hosted both Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Pegulas to take Abacus Settlements public through SPAC deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Buffalo Unbound': New mural finished in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new mural to check out when you're passing through Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. It's called "Buffalo Unbound," and it was created by famed local artist Michael Morgulis 40 years ago. The original name was "Vanishing Buffalo," and it represented the economic struggles the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

DMV launches new online service to help customers access records

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
