Daufuskie Island, SC

South Carolina business owner accused of reporting fake hate crime

By Emily Dietrich
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming that she was a victim of a hate crime.

Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident .

According to the original report, Geneva Clines, owner of Geneva’s Joint, claimed that four white men walked into her restaurant on a Tuesday night and began using racial slurs before smashing the screen of the cash register and tearing up the small restaurant.

After the incident, police launched an investigation into the claim. During that investigation, Clines admitted that she intentionally filed a false police report about the damage to her business in order to cover up a domestic-related situation.

Detectives said she also admitted to causing damage herself. Clines provided a written statement that contained the same information.

After warrants were obtained, she turned herself into the Beaufort County Sherriff’s office on Friday.

NothingToSeeHere
4d ago

She should go to jail. For a while. Long enough to sit and think about what she’s done. And when she gets out, she should have hundreds of hours of community service.

Kenneth Brown
4d ago

We're going through to much to make things up for your own stupid and ignorant ways.🤦🏾‍♂️🤡

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Gurl why u lie like that Blaming these good God fearing White folks. Shame on you You deserve to be in jail and your business is bound to fail. All because you lied.

