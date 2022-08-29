Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SUPPORTS BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings and vehicles are displaying gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fifth year that Bluebonnet has promoted Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating its member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor in gold light and adding gold ribbon decals to its crew vehicles.
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
kwhi.com
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FARMER AND ARTISAN MARKET RETURNS FRIDAY
The First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham returns after intense heat led to the cancellation of last month’s market. Around 40 vendors will set up along Baylor and Park Streets tomorrow (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m., offering goods like fresh bread and pastries, dips and salsas, spices and seasonings, lemonade, jewelry, cutlery, candles and popsicles.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT MARKET
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) for a meat market in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Quality Meat Market, located at 509 South Market Street, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Brenham Quality Meat Market offers products such as...
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The 26-year-old allegedly claimed to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sold them. One dog was discovered with a "gruesome" injury consistent with a chemical burn.
The Facialist now open in Conroe
The Facialist is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy The Facialist) The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE CO. FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
The Fayette County Fair kicked off a weekend of activities Thursday night at the fair pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen was Teagan Branch representing the Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse, with $41,685 in season ticket sales. First Runner Up was Dulce Merlos representing the Optimist Club...
fox44news.com
Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
Navasota Examiner
NHS addresses dress code violations
Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
KBTX.com
Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
ssnewstelegram.com
Did Bill Longley survive his execution
On Sept. 3, 1878 was another tense day for Wild Bill Longley, as the famous gunfighter waited in the Giddings jail for an appeals court to decide whether he lived or died. At a precocious age, William Preston Longley displayed a talent ideally suited to the violent times that followed the Civil War. From horseback at a full gallop, the 14 year old could hit the mark with every shot. The boy was a born gunman. Longley left his hometown of Evergreen in 1866 to see the sights in Houston. To cut down on casualties in the conquered city, the black state police had been stripped of firearms and issued heavy lead balls attached to their wrists. But the change in weapons did not reduce the daily toll, as ex-Rebs were found bashed to death instead of simply shot. His first night in Houston, Longley and a young companion brawled with a burly state cop. The anonymous acquaintance fatally stabbed the ball-swinging black man, and Bill snatched his pistol and ran home with the prize. In his last hours, Longley confessed to killing 32 men, most of them black. Although he committed a variety of crimes during his 12-year career, armed robbery was not in his repertoire. With a hair-trigger temper and a seething hatred of freed slaves, Longley coldly dispensed death at the slightest provocation.
