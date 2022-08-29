ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Repair timeline for massive water main break to be extended beyond Sept. 3

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sF9tl_0hZdEMxA00

The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline on the massive 120-inch water main break will be extended. It comes amid a delay in the arrival of a replacement pipe.

According to the GLWA, the 16-foot segment of the additional 48-foot pipe was sent back to the manufacturer last week after a mistake. The updated piece was delivered on Sunday.

The authority has been saying the main would be fixed by Sept. 3, but the timeline will now be extended beyond Sept. 3.

Crews are still waiting for an additional piece of pipe that is in transit and expected to be delivered on Monday, with the remaining piece shipping today and expected to arrive in the next one or two days.

Once all segments of the pipe are delivered, the GLWA said it will begin repairs.

“As soon as all the pipe is received on-site our crews will reassess the timeline and provide an update on the completion of repairs, including the steps we need to place the transmission main back into service. I want to thank our member partners and the residents of those communities that have limited their outdoor water usage. It has certainly assisted us in maintaining stable system pressures and operations," GLWA CEO Suzanna R. Coffey said.

That means outdoor water restrictions remain in place for nearly two dozen communities.

The boil water advisories have been lifted, but the watering restriction is important so that the water pressure doesn't fall too low in a number of communities.

That includes the eastern part of Rochester, and Shelby and Washington townships.

According to Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik, if everyone turned down their sprinklers and everyone took a shower, "the water pressure could drop back down to dangerous levels."

As for what caused the massive main break, an engineering firm is still trying to figure that out by doing forensic analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
HOWELL, MI
huronhub.com

Post-holiday ramp closures scheduled on I-275 in Wayne County

The ongoing rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will require crews to close additional ramps along the corridor after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-275. During the ramp closure, ramp traffic will be directed to continue west on I-94 to Haggerty Road, then eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-September.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Water Usage#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Glwa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Commerce Twp., Walled Lake and Novi under boil-water advisory

A loss of power at Great Lakes Water Authority pumping stations has led to boil-water advisories for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi. The storm that swept Michigan on Monday afternoon produced power outages at the West Service Center, Franklin and Adams road pumping stations, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. The outages were among over 235,000 DTE power outages that occurred during Monday's thunderstorms.
NOVI, MI
HometownLife.com

Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations

A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
LIVONIA, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing

Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
PLYMOUTH, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy