Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged by police with attempted homicide stemming from a Dauphin County shooting on Aug. 11. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24 was charged with the following:. Criminal Attempt- Homicide. Aggravated Assault. Terroristic Threats. Firearm Violations- Person not to Possess. Unlawful Restraint. Kidnapping. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police investigating shooting that injured one

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Memorial Park, located at 149 W. Penn Street. According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. A victim is reportedly receiving care at...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Missing endangered man found

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dauphin County police were searching for a missing 75-year-old man they believed may be at risk of harm, they have since ended the search. According to the Derry Township Police Department, they were searching for Gerald Maguire, 75, a white man described as 6’00”, 240 lbs., blue eyes, white hair, and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for man involved in shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, before 12 p.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for a report of shots being fired. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the officers discovered evidence of someone shooting, and then an investigation was initiated.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Leaders give stern warning to troublemakers before Harrisburg Kipona Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have said they are ready for Kipona this Labor Day Weekend. There will be extra security because of the chaos that occurred during the Fourth of July festivities when a fight broke out just before the fireworks. Someone yelled “gun” after firecrackers went off, which caused people to run in panic.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police

Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
LIBERTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

