Police investigating Thursday night Harrisburg shooting
Police were called to the 2600 block of N. 6th Street for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
local21news.com
Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
WGAL
Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
WGAL
Man charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged by police with attempted homicide stemming from a Dauphin County shooting on Aug. 11. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24 was charged with the following:. Criminal Attempt- Homicide. Aggravated Assault. Terroristic Threats. Firearm Violations- Person not to Possess. Unlawful Restraint. Kidnapping. The...
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 children
A Harrisburg man is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in Swatara Township that injured two children. Swatara Township Police said they arrested Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, with multiple charges including attempted homicide. He is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
Update: Man arrested in relation to Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
Carlisle police investigating shooting that injured one
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Memorial Park, located at 149 W. Penn Street. According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. A victim is reportedly receiving care at...
Missing endangered man found
DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dauphin County police were searching for a missing 75-year-old man they believed may be at risk of harm, they have since ended the search. According to the Derry Township Police Department, they were searching for Gerald Maguire, 75, a white man described as 6’00”, 240 lbs., blue eyes, white hair, and […]
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man involved in shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, before 12 p.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for a report of shots being fired. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the officers discovered evidence of someone shooting, and then an investigation was initiated.
abc27.com
Stolen car pursuit in Dauphin County led to Central Dauphin lockdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after pursuit in Lebanon, Dauphin counties
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two men who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Troopers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on Interstate 81. State police said they tried to pull the...
Shooting under investigation near park in Carlisle: Police
Carlisle Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting in the area of Memorial Park. Lt. Dave Miller said one victim was taken to a local hospital following a dispute at the park. He said the victim does not have life threatening injuries. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at...
abc27.com
Leaders give stern warning to troublemakers before Harrisburg Kipona Festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have said they are ready for Kipona this Labor Day Weekend. There will be extra security because of the chaos that occurred during the Fourth of July festivities when a fight broke out just before the fireworks. Someone yelled “gun” after firecrackers went off, which caused people to run in panic.
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police chase men in stolen car on I-81, leading to lockdown at CD High School
The Central Dauphin School District was on lockdown Tuesday after two men in a stolen car led troopers on a multi-county chase down Interstate 81, then escaped on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said. The owner of a stolen 2021 Genesis G70 called the state police’s Jonestown barracks around 11:05 a.m....
Mystery remains: Police find glasses near pool of blood in Silver Spring Twp., but no answers
How does a 4-by-7-foot pool of human blood just end up on the pavement?. That’s the million-dollar question a joint team of detectives in Cumberland County are trying to answer about a crimson pool found in Silver Spring Township. Silver Spring Township police are searching for the source of...
Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police
Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township. Related reading:...
PennLive.com
