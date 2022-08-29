ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrace Theater to offer $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you been to the theater lately? An initiative to bring more people back to the cinema will take place this weekend – and it will only cost you $3.

Charleston’s only independent theater, Terrace Theater, will offer the special $3 admission price on movie tickets during the newly created National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3 rd .

According to NBC News, the discount was made possible by nonprofit The Cinema Foundation. Something they hope to make an annual event.

MoviePass ticket subscription service making a comeback

The $3 ticket event includes every movie, every showtime, and every format. That means you can enjoy popcorn, snacks, and treats you look forward to when seeing a movie in the theater.

Terrace Theater is located off Maybank Highway in Charleston. Other movie chains, like Regal, will also participate in the event.

