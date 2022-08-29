ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees actually doesn’t suck as a TV commentator for once

Drew Brees gave an exciting recollection of a moment where Reggie Bush got trucked on the field as his teammate. Is he finally ready for the booth?. New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees tried his hand at broadcasting during the 2021 NFL and college football season and it didn’t go swimmingly. Brees looked and sounded more uncomfortable at times than he did outside the pocket and it resulted in what appeared to be a very brief try at a new career.
Netflix teases Johnny Manziel documentary after Manti Te’o special

After the successful Manti Te’o special, Netflix has teased a Johnny Manziel documentary. With the overwhelming success coming from the Manti Te’o special, Netflix put out a teaser on Twitter, hinting that a Johnny Manziel documentary is in the making for sports fans everywhere. While Te’o was the...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
How the Vikings can revitalize Jalen Reagor’s career

Look for things to improve for Jalen Reagor now that he plays for the Minnesota Vikings. After struggling to make any impact whatsoever with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Reagor has a great opportunity to reinvent himself as part of the Minnesota Vikings receiving corps. Although the former TCU star will...
