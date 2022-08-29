Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
The annual “steam meet” is kicking off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Western Minnesota Steam Thresher Reunion is kicking off Friday at Rollag, Minnesota. The event is a chance for people around the nation, and even the world, to relive the tradition of farming and learn the history. This year, the WMST is featuring Kerosene...
valleynewslive.com
Free nursing assistant training program extended
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
wdayradionow.com
$9.6 million awarded to Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber for job training for "underserved communities"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $9.6 million in federal funding to provide job training for critical industries. "We gave a proposal to the EDA and answered their question, their challenge, and said we have three industries that really need some upskilling, reskilling, and new workers, and we need to be able to provide equitable ways to train a population within three industries.
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge inching closer to becoming a reality
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are inching closer to bringing a pedestrian bridge connecting downtown Fargo to the Red River to life. The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N., and would start near Fargo City Hall and bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls and to the Greenway along the river.
valleynewslive.com
Sanford opens chemotherapy infusion center in Perham
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in lakes country in need of chemotherapy infusion now have an option that’s a little more convenient. Sanford Health’s Roger Maris Cancer Center has opened a chemotherapy infusion center in Perham, Minnesota. The infusion center contains two chairs with the ability...
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo brewery closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced on its Facebook page Monday that the taproom is underperforming. The owner, Sam Corr, said while they pushed through the pandemic, expanding distribution to six states, the same can’t be said for the taproom. In his post he said from the moment they opened it failed to perform at a level befitting it’s cost and the only option is to completely close up shop.
valleynewslive.com
Burning candles can become dangerous in your home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With fall approaching, many like to burn candles to make their home cozy and smell of the season, but those burning wicks can become dangerous quickly. West Fargo Fire Department wants to remind people to never leave a candle burning unattended and when it’s...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
valleynewslive.com
FargoDome could get some necessary upgrades in the future
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FargoDome is turning 30 years old in December and it could soon be getting a facelift. FargoDome officials say they’ve been working with architects for many years to plan out some necessary upgrades to the facility. This includes adding more space to...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman warns of dog sale scam in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.
kvrr.com
Fargo affordable housing issues starts with demolishing the high rise
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – City and State officials are teaming up to provide needed affordable housing in Fargo. It starts with the high rise being demolished late next summer or early fall. “It’s the Lashkowitz Tower. 248 apartment units. The low cost apartments for seniors and it served the...
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Four detained in high risk knock and announce search warrant in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A high-risk knock and announce search warrant has led to four people being detained in South Fargo Thursday morning. Fargo Police, along with Red River Valley SWAT executed the warrant at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway South around 6:53 a.m. A...
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
valleynewslive.com
Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in East Grands Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m. They say the man, Donald...
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
