Amarillo, TX

Underwood Law Firm comments on recent Abbott appointment

By David Gay
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Underwood Law Firm commented on the recent appointment of one of its Amarillo attorneys to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3.

According to previous reports, officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that Alex Yarbrough will serve as Place 3 of the Seventh Court of Appeals for a term set to expire at the end of the year. Yarbrough is currently a shareholder at the Underwood Law Firm and previously served as a partner at Riney & Mayfield LLP.

According to a news release from the Underwood Law Firm, Yarbrough and his partners at Riney & Mayfield Joined the law firm. Yarbrough has been recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for the past three years.

“We are proud of Alex`s appointment to the Seventh Court of Appeals. He is an outstanding lawyer and person and will be an outstanding jurist,” said Underwood President Gavin Gadberry. “Having Alex join our firm, along with the other attorneys and staff of Riney & Mayfield, has been an honor.”

