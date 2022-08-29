It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here. The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO