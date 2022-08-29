ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

High School Football schedule September 2nd & 3rd

By Andy Malnoske
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back and it’s almost time for September kickoff.

Both New York and Pennsylvania teams will play in the same week for the first time this season in the Twin Tiers. 18 Sports is proud to have you covered for all of it. Below, a full schedule of area teams in action this week.

Make sure to watch the 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 for all of your local football action from the Northern Tier League (NTL) and Section IV and V in NYS.

NYS Section IV and V
Cicero-NS at Horseheads – Friday 6 pm
Haverling at Waterloo – Friday 6 pm
Tioga vs. Marlboro – Saturday 3 pm in Waverly
Chester at Waverly – Saturday 6 pm

NTL
Canton at NP/Mansfield – Thursday 7 pm
CV at Athens – Friday 7 pm
Muncy at Wellsboro – Friday at 7 pm
Montoursville at Troy – Friday at 7 pm
Milton at Towanda – Friday at 7 pm
S-VE/Candor at Wyalusing – Friday 7 pm

