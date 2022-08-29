Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
GW Hatchet
Weekend Outlook – Dance to live jazz music at an annual festival on the National Mall
Fall classes may be underway, but there’s still time to take advantage of the late summer days with these exciting Labor Day weekend events. Soak up the feeling of summer with outdoor happenings like a guided walking tour of painted African American performers, get down to jazz performances at an annual family-friendly music festival and catch a rare sighting of exotic birds like cockatoos and falcons.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
The Wendy's at Dave Thomas Circle is getting a mural makeover
WASHINGTON — The former Wendy's at the center of D.C.'s infamous intersection known as Dave Thomas Circle will get new life during the DC Walls mural festival. The four walls of the building at the intersection of Florida and New York Avenues will comprise more than a dozen canvases to be painted as part of the annual festival, happening from Sept. 7-17.
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
On your way to a pool or the beach Labor Day weekend? Don't hold your breath while swimming
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A lot of people have probably done it: taken a big gulp of air, pushed off underwater and swam as far we could go. Perhaps it was even issued as a challenge during practices to many competitive swimmers. A young Maryland father is offering a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
Washingtonian.com
7 Boiling Questions for Jon Taffer and His New Sous-Vide-Centric DC Restaurant
Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is usually Mr. “Shut It Down!” But it’s time to open it up: Taffer’s Tavern debuts in DC on Thursday, September 1. The Penn Quarter pub—which takes over the former District Commons space—is the second full-service Taffer’s for the shouty television personality, who also operates a location at FedEx Field.
You can sleep at a castle at this Dungeons and Dragons-themed B&B in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Nothing says relaxing weekend like grabbing your closest friends, your most trustworthy D20 and preparing for battles against dragons, vampires and owlbears. Adventure Away is a Bed and Breakfast located between three different properties near Frederick, Maryland. It was founded in 2018 by Apple Reese...
restonnow.com
Chicken fans, celebrate! 4th El Pollo Rico opens in Fairfax City
Lucky Fairfax City! El Pollo Rico is here. You’ve heard about it, now try it yourself. That was celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s conclusion after inhaling half of roasted chicken, skin and all, at El Pollo Rico’s legendary location at Virginia Square in Arlington. He took his camera crew behind the scenes of the always-spinning rotisserie and engaged employees in conversation but none of them would offer what the secret ingredients were to the marinade, which Bourdain said he had never had before.
fox5dc.com
Local Liquor Store gets a rare bottle of Japanese Whisky
A Beltsville, MD liquor store, LAX Wine & Spirits, is showcasing a bottle of the oldest and most valuable Japanese Whisky in existence. The "Yamazaki 55," can sell for up to $1 million dollars.
ffxnow.com
Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia
A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
fox5dc.com
Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity
ARLINGTON, Va. - What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!. Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I...
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
mocoshow.com
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
Dream home turns nightmarish after newly built property riddled with issues
BRANDYWINE, Md. — From the outside, Adrienne Hawkins’ newly built home in Brandywine, Maryland complements the other large, seemingly pristine homes in the neighborhood. But upon entering the house, you're greeted with a different picture. “The moment you step-in, you realize more work needs to be done,” Hawkins...
WUSA9
