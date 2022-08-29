Kelsea Ballerini Files For Divorce From Morgan Evans

John Shearer/ Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are going their separate ways.

Today, Kelsea announced that she filed for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans, on Friday.

Kelsea took to Instagram this morning to address the situation and confirm that they are actively going through divorce proceedings.

She noted that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce.

The pair was married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in December of 2017, after first meeting in March of 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans’ native Australia.

Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Moran and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can. Kels.”

Kelsea opened up to People in November of last year, saying that her parents divorce had deeply affected the way she looked at marriage and relationships, and didn’t believe it was a “fairytale-esque, ride-off-into-the-sunset kind of thing”:

“I swore I was never going to get married. For so long, I just viewed their marriage as their divorce.

As I got older, I was able to have conversations with them both about their marriage, pre-divorce and realized that there was beauty there, there was love there at some point. That helped me realize that I could find that.”

Morgan has yet to address the divorce announcement publicly.

Kelsea is gearing up to release her fourth studio album Subject to Change on September 23rd.