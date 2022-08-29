Marimekko Capsule Features First for Spinnova

Marimekko and Finnish sustainable textile material company Spinnova have collaborated on a capsule collection that contains the first commercially available printed products made using responsible Spinnova fiber.

The group combines Spinnova’s innovative technology with Marimekko’s art of printmaking. The collection is a step toward Marimekko’s ambition that timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy. The capsule includes a denim-inspired smart utility overshirt, a pair of trousers and a tote bag, all with Maija Isola’s 1964 Unikko print.

The denim-like material blend is made of approximately 20 percent Spinnova fiber. The rest of the blend is cotton, of which about 70 percent is organic cotton.

Spinnova fiber is derived from certified wood sourced from responsibly managed forests and is fully recyclable. According to a Spinnova study, the production of its fiber consumes approximately 99.9 percent less water compared to conventional cotton and eschews hazardous chemicals.

Marimekko x Spinnova

“The key to the success of this collaboration has been the truly close working relationship between both brands,” Suvi-Elina Enqvist, head of Innovation Works at Marimekko, said on Monday. “Today, we are proud to present [the] results of this work–the capsule collection of Marimekko and Spinnova with the first ever printed commercially available products made using Spinnova fiber. What has motivated us both throughout this journey is the shared desire to address the environmental impacts of the fashion and textile industry. The new capsule is one step toward our goals.”

Enqvist said Marimekko’s focus on timeless inspired the brand’s partnership with Spinnova thanks to its sustainability potential, and relationships with companies like the material innovator “play a vital role in achieving our ambitious sustainability goals as a company.”

“The launch of this capsule collection marks a great milestone of the collaboration between the two markable players of the growing and impact-gaining Finnish textile industry,” Spinnova CEO Kim Poulsen said. “We…are pleased to see the first printed products made with Spinnova fiber to be available for consumers. Even more exciting is to see the fabric being printed with one of the most iconic prints of the whole design history.”

Marimekko and Spinnova have been collaborating on testing, developing and commercializing new textiles made of Spinnova fiber since 2017. In February 2020, the brands presented two prototype outfits with plans to introduce commercially viable product by this year.

The Marimekko made with Spinnova capsule collection is available now in select markets.