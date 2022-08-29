ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marimekko Capsule Features First for Spinnova

By Arthur Friedman
 4 days ago
Marimekko and Finnish sustainable textile material company Spinnova have collaborated on a capsule collection that contains the first commercially available printed products made using responsible Spinnova fiber.

The group combines Spinnova’s innovative technology with Marimekko’s art of printmaking. The collection is a step toward Marimekko’s ambition that timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy. The capsule includes a denim-inspired smart utility overshirt, a pair of trousers and a tote bag, all with Maija Isola’s 1964 Unikko print.

The denim-like material blend is made of approximately 20 percent Spinnova fiber. The rest of the blend is cotton, of which about 70 percent is organic cotton.

Spinnova fiber is derived from certified wood sourced from responsibly managed forests and is fully recyclable. According to a Spinnova study, the production of its fiber consumes approximately 99.9 percent less water compared to conventional cotton and eschews hazardous chemicals.

Marimekko x Spinnova

“The key to the success of this collaboration has been the truly close working relationship between both brands,” Suvi-Elina Enqvist, head of Innovation Works at Marimekko, said on Monday. “Today, we are proud to present [the] results of this work–the capsule collection of Marimekko and Spinnova with the first ever printed commercially available products made using Spinnova fiber. What has motivated us both throughout this journey is the shared desire to address the environmental impacts of the fashion and textile industry. The new capsule is one step toward our goals.”

Enqvist said Marimekko’s focus on timeless inspired the brand’s partnership with Spinnova thanks to its sustainability potential, and relationships with companies like the material innovator “play a vital role in achieving our ambitious sustainability goals as a company.”

“The launch of this capsule collection marks a great milestone of the collaboration between the two markable players of the growing and impact-gaining Finnish textile industry,” Spinnova CEO Kim Poulsen said. “We…are pleased to see the first printed products made with Spinnova fiber to be available for consumers. Even more exciting is to see the fabric being printed with one of the most iconic prints of the whole design history.”

Marimekko and Spinnova have been collaborating on testing, developing and commercializing new textiles made of Spinnova fiber since 2017. In February 2020, the brands presented two prototype outfits with plans to introduce commercially viable product by this year.

The Marimekko made with Spinnova capsule collection is available now in select markets.

Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins the Dutch Denim Deal to Drive Circularity

Lenzing is committed to circularity as a means of reducing the environmental impact of fashion. To further this aim, Lenzing has joined the Dutch Denim Deal, a public-private initiative that intends to accelerate sustainability and recycling in the industry. The deal was originally initiated by the House of Denim Foundation in Amsterdam and later facilitated by the Dutch government. It was signed by stakeholders from the whole denim industry and some municipalities in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area in October 2020. Among the goals in the deal is creating at least 3 million jeans with 20 percent or more post-consumer recycled content...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Evereve Debuts Its Own Denim Line

Evereve’s in-house collection just got a little bluer. The Minnesota-based women’s contemporary retail chain, which plans to break the 100-store mark in 2023 from its current 96, has just added denim styles to its private-label Evereve Collection, which it launched last year and already accounts for 20 percent of the store’s brick-and-mortar and online sales. “At Evereve, we have always been invested in empowering women by offering clothing and accessories that make them feel good about themselves,” said Megan Tamte, co-founder and co-CEO of Evereve. “Denim is a staple in just about every woman’s closet and after the success of our Evereve...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Frye Is Launching a Denim-Focused Apparel Collection

Frye will soon offer bootcuts as well as boots. The 159-year-old footwear brand, which is famous for its enduring boot styles and has been majority-owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) conglomerate since 2017, is launching a men’s and women’s denim-centric apparel line starting in spring 2023. The new collection will be produced under a newly inked licensing deal between ABG and NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company that already holds the exclusive apparel license in the U.S. and Canada for ABG’s Juicy Couture brand. The deal will also allow NYC Alliance to design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s sportswear for...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Saucony’s Latest Running Capsule Features Regenerated Polyester

Saucony is introducing a new, sustainable fabrication to its apparel offerings. The Wolverine World Wide subsidiary has partnered with Los Angeles material innovation startup Ambercycle to bring recycled polyester to a small assortment of performance gear, the duo announced Saturday. The men’s and women’s capsule collection includes four tops—a fitted tank, crop top, short sleeve and singlet—each featuring a component made of up to 23 percent Cycora material. Available on Saucony’s website, the products range in price from $40 to $50. The partnership represents Cycora’s debut in the performance apparel market, according to Ambercycle CEO Shay Sethi. “With this collaboration, we are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Poulsen
Sourcing Journal

Rothy’s and Evian’s Make Sporty Fashion from Tennis Tournament Trash

Rothy’s and Evian have launched a tennis-themed capsule made with the French spring water brand’s used plastic bottles. The genesis of the partnership was announced last summer surrounding the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. About 72,000 Evian water bottles collected during the two-week event became the feedstock for this season’s collection of 3D-knitted sneakers and accessories. Nearly 10 tons of plastic waste is collected and diverted from landfills at the U.S. Open each September, and the duo sought a solution for a portion of that refuse with this collection. Evian’s bottles were integrated into the Rothy’s supply chain and...
TENNIS
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s No. 1 Mattress Poses Hazardous ‘Nightmare’, Lawsuit Claims

One of Amazon’s top-selling home products is the target of several lawsuits alleging a health hazard. Zinus, the South Korean-based maker of an inexpensive line of green tea mattresses sold by Amazon and other retailers, was named in multiple lawsuits for causing harm to users. The two most recent suits, filed in California and Illinois, allege flame-resistant fiberglass from inside the mattress has caused health issues for a number of people. The California suit, a class action claim filed in Sacramento on behalf of Vanessa Gutierrez, Jeremy and Mariana Miller, and Leonard and Theresa Miller, alleges that fiberglass fibers from the Zinus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

America’s Paying $140-Million-a-Day Tariff Bill

U.S. companies have paid more than $150 billion in Trump tariffs on China-made goods since the Section 301 duties first went into effect four years ago, according to trade statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). What the Biden administration will do about duties is up for debate. Recent reports suggest that President Joe Biden is still considering slashing duties to combat pressures pushing prices up at retail. Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the Wall Street Journal that Biden “is trying to balance the benefit to inflation from cutting the tariffs against potential harm to U.S. labor.”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Hazardous Chemicals#Textiles#Finnish#Innovation Works
Sourcing Journal

Supply Execs Cite 26 Months of Growing Order Backlogs

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Fruit of the Loom Weaves Recover Fibers Into Eco-Tee Collection

Fruit of the Loom is teaming up with materials science company Recover Textile Systems, maker of Recover fiber, to release a new collection of sustainable unisex T-shirts. Launching Tuesday, the line features inclusive sizing and responsibly sourced fabric and material. Each sustainably designed T-shirt is made with 20 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber. Available in eight colors, each T-shirt is priced at $15. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase on Fruit.com and Amazon, while supplies last. Fruit of the Loom said the new Recover cotton T-shirt collection is one of the many ways the company is delivering against its goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Opens First Standalone Popup in LA

Tees, trees and technology are major focuses of the four-week Pangaia popup opening Thursday at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles. The temporary shop, located across from Nordstrom, is the first American standalone retail venture for the four-year-old materials science company and fashion brand, which has previously popped up in Europe and Asia and had temporary shop-in-shops in 13 Nordstrom stores this past February to May. The store carries several product drops including the first available items from Pangaia’s new Uniform Series 01 which covers the leisurewear, activewear, outerwear and accessory categories and will launch globally on Sept. 27. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Material Innovation: What to Watch

Fashion and textiles’ fiber and material building blocks are anything but static. New market demands and consumer needs continually propel investment in research and development to improve on existing ingredients and production processes. From sustainability solutions to performance properties, here are what eight industry insiders see as the biggest breakthroughs of the last year and the innovations poised to move the needle in the future. “As consumers become more educated on the origins of their clothing—for example, nylon’s roots in fossil fuels—they’re demanding transparency, traceability and responsible sourcing in fashion. As a result, we’ve seen major brands like Lululemon turn to...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

