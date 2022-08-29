‘She cherished life.’ Family grieves 22-year-old Colorado shop worker found killed

A woman found raped and killed after going missing from her family’s smoothie shop in Greeley, Colorado, has been identified as 22-year-old Angelica “Angie” Vega.

“We’re broken and I don’t know how to pick up pieces for my family,” aunt Candi Gonzales wrote on Facebook. “I would give anything to have you back.”

22-year-old woman missing from store found raped and killed, Colorado police say

Police responding to reports of a break-in at Noco Nutrition found “a large amount of blood” and disarray inside at 7:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, McClatchy News reported.

Vega, who was scheduled to close the shop owned by her family, was missing along with her vehicle, police said.

Officers found Vega dead in the back seat of her vehicle a few blocks away at 10:34 p.m.

Marcos Vallejos, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault, police said.

“Angie was a beautiful little girl full of light ,” aunt Erika Vega wrote on Facebook, according to KCNC. “We keep all memories of her, a very hard working, sweet, kind-hearted little girl. You will live forever in our fondest memories and hearts.”

“She was beautiful smart loving and caring young lady filled with so much joy !” read another Facebook post by her family, KUSA reported. “She cherished life and those in it! She had dreams! She had goals and loved adventures!”

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday, Aug. 29, at Noco Nutrition.

“We know that many of us have expressed that we don’t want her to be remembered for how she passed away , we just want her to be (remembered) for who she was as a person, what she accomplished and how she was. as a loving person full of happiness and joy,” a post on a memorial Facebook page for Vega reads.

Police ask that anyone with information call 970-350-9676.

Greeley is a city of about 109,000 people about 60 miles north of Denver.

Police checking on woman find her year-old body in home, California cops say

‘Foul odor’ leads to discovery of man’s body in BMW trunk, Las Vegas police say

Child dies after being found in vehicle parked at Texas elementary school, cops say