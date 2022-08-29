ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Jury selection, trial set for Monday in Pike County massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – The final jury pool in the murder trial of George Wagner IV stands with about 50 potential jurors still being questioned.

Wagner IV is one of four people accused in the April 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in southeastern Ohio.

The jury will consist of 12 members and four alternates.

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

On Monday, jury selection is expected to be finalized ahead of the trial, which is also scheduled to begin Monday.

In exchange for not receiving the death penalty, Wagner’s younger brother Jake and his mother Angela pleaded guilty to their part in the murders and are expected to testify against him.

George Wagner IV will be the first of four family members to face a jury trial. The father of the family, George “Billy” Wagner III, is still awaiting his trial.

A judge ruled in December 2021 that George Wagner IV could face the death penalty if convicted after Wagner’s attorneys argued George IV did not kill any of the victims, according to a plea deal reached by Jake Wagner.

Columbus teachers union to vote on new contract

Authorities said the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden, and Kenneth Rhoden were all found dead on the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.

