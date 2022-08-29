Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2022
Dan Marino is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins throughout his 17-year professional career. Before moving over to the National Football League (NFL), he had a very successful college career with the University of Pittsburgh where he passed for a total of 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns. Because of that, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His magic carried over to the pros as he became one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a very successful career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former 1st-round pick’s comeback attempt with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs falls short
The Kansas City Chiefs have a revamped receiving corps for 2022 after trading superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. As many questions as Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and company still have to answer for the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid has enough confidence in his rebuilt group of receivers that a former first-round pick once again finds himself without a job.
New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts
The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed
Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died. Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes: “Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled […] The post Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade
After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers
The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sad reality Alex Leatherwood faced before getting cut by Raiders
Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Elway’s Net Worth in 2022
John Elway is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos throughout his 16-year NFL career. Currently, he is a consultant for the Broncos, but he has been in the team’s front office since 2011 where he served as their general manager, executive vice president of football operations, and president of football operations. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about John Elway’s net worth in 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news
The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
Drew Brees’ Net worth in 2022
Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022 is $160 million. Brees is a former professional football player who suited up for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Brees is a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl Champion of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022. .
Bengals get Joe Burrow new weapon following 53 man roster cut deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to prove their run to the Super Bowl last season was no fluke. Surrounding Joe Burrow with as much talent as possible will help them achieve that goal. As NFL teams commence roster cuts to land on a 53-man roster, the Bengals are making a move for one of the high-profile names on the open market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
2022 NFL Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers over/under win total prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new season without Ben Roethlisberger and discover how much they can compete. Let us now look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Steelers’ over/under win total. The Steelers went 9-7-1, making the playoffs despite an aging and...
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector
The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0