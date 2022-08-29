ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2022

Dan Marino is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins throughout his 17-year professional career. Before moving over to the National Football League (NFL), he had a very successful college career with the University of Pittsburgh where he passed for a total of 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns. Because of that, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His magic carried over to the pros as he became one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a very successful career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Chicago, IL
Cleveland, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Illinois Football
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed

Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died. Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes: “Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled […] The post Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt

College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Ryan
Doug Kramer
Zach Thomas
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade

After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers

The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sad reality Alex Leatherwood faced before getting cut by Raiders

Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
#Seahawks#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Demarquis Gates Y Dgates#Spring League
ClutchPoints

John Elway’s Net Worth in 2022

John Elway is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos throughout his 16-year NFL career. Currently, he is a consultant for the Broncos, but he has been in the team’s front office since 2011 where he served as their general manager, executive vice president of football operations, and president of football operations. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about John Elway’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ Net worth in 2022

Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022 is $160 million. Brees is a former professional football player who suited up for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Brees is a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl Champion of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022. .
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector

The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
