ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse Reservoir
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Vehicle in West Jordan crashes into shed, driver suffers minor injuries

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police say no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a shed. Sgt. Nelson Vargas, of the West Jordan Police Department, says the driver was traveling eastbound on 7800 South when the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Vargas also says that traffic began to stop around 34oo West.
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy