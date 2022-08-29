Read full article on original website
KUTV
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
Car crashes into West Jordan family's yard
Around 3:30 this afternoon, Belen Giarrusso was at home waiting for her daughter Alexa to come home from school, when she heard a loud boom.
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
KUTV
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
Lehi teen becomes rock star on stage with The Killers
A Lehi teen just starting his senior year of high school was literally vaulted to rock star status overnight when he took the stage with one of the world's biggest bands.
Gephardt Daily
Thieves brazenly haul off 21-foot trailer in daylight heist, deputies say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public Wednesday for help in nabbing a couple who in broad daylight hooked up someone else’s trailer and drove off with it. “A gray Ford crew cab pickup, about...
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
ksl.com
Vacation rental company's closure is leaving some reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Summit County — A dispute between the state of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport's marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look...
Gephardt Daily
Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Utah
MORGAN, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old girl. A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on a...
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle in West Jordan crashes into shed, driver suffers minor injuries
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police say no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a shed. Sgt. Nelson Vargas, of the West Jordan Police Department, says the driver was traveling eastbound on 7800 South when the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Vargas also says that traffic began to stop around 34oo West.
