Rockville, MD

Rockville apartment fire displaces family

A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Rockville teardown leads to sale of $1 million+ new-construction home

A teardown project in Rockville has led to the sale of the resulting $1,099,000 new construction home. Located at 920 Grandin Avenue in the Janeta subdivision, the home features six bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths. Is this a harbinger of the future entry price for this neighborhood of mostly-modest homes? Below is the house that was demolished to make way for the new home.
ROCKVILLE, MD

