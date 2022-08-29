A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO