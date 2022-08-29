Read full article on original website
Related
Bombshell as College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams
Get ready for an expanded College Football Playoff. Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted to expand the CFP format to 12 teams in the near future, the members announced. The vote was unanimous. The decision represents a major turnaround in the expansion process, which ...
Chambersburg at Northern football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
While Chambersburg will be looking to right the ship after a Week 1 loss to Central Bucks East, Northern enters Friday aiming to ride the momentum from a 39-point win last week over Red Land. The Mid-Penn crossover between the Trojans and Polar Bears is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday...
Four reasons why Auburn football will benefit from College Football Playoff expansion
The Tigers should be excited about an expanded field coming soon.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: All the Week 1 surprises in the MPC, teams and players
In the final push toward week 2 of the high school football season, we wanted to take one final romp around the Mid-Penn Conference on opening weekend. Plenty came as a surprise, so Pa. High School Football Report hosts Dan Sostek and Eric Epler breakdown a handful of teams and players that surprised us in the first few hours of the season.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0