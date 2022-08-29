Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hub City man wanted on felonies for cashing fake checks at city banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are asking for help locating a Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in the city. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Joseph Conner, 42, has active warrants for forgery-uttering. HPD has listed three of the most recent...
WDAM-TV
HPD looking for man in video allegedly breaking into unlocked vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. According to HPD, a man in a silver Mercedes Benz, with no tag, allegedly broke into an unlocked vehicle on Cahal Street on Monday, Aug. 29. In a video released by HPD, the...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
WDAM-TV
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
WDAM-TV
LPD collecting water for Jackson residents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is collecting water for Jackson residents to help them during that city’s water crisis. You can drop off water donations in the lobby of the police headquarters anytime. Chief Tommy Cox hopes to get enough donations to make several trips to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, 22-year-old Daylan Bolton, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on an active warrant for one count of credit card fraud. This involves a case where a...
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
WDAM-TV
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
WDAM-TV
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community is still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting when a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just so...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
WAPT
Car crashes into school bus on Highway 84 in Lawrence County, three injured
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a school bus on Highway 84 Wednesday morning. MHP says a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield was traveling west on Highway 84 when he collided with a school bus driven by Patrick Bridges, 40, of Silver Creek around 7:40 a.m.
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
