ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagoville, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Here & Now: The Dallas Foundation

Twenty-five Dallas County non-profits have been given grants totaling $2.5 million to address racial disparity. The grants come from the Dallas Foundation. This is the first time ever the foundation has specifically targeted people working to close the racial gaps in our community. It’s this week's Here & Now conversation with Shaun Rabb.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Deep Ellum Business Burns During Flood Cleanup

Just days after a Deep Ellum business was hit by a devastating flood last week in the Dallas area, a fire ripped through the shop, causing heavy damage to the building and contents. Ellum Electric owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney told NBC DFW that he believes the cause of the fire may...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas County, TX
Society
City
Seagoville, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping

An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth Police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall Police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Baptist#Missionary
fox4news.com

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police

ROCKWALL, Texas - A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police. Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home

For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big-Rig Crash, Fuel Spill Close I-45 South of Downtown Dallas Thursday

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at East Overton Road in southern Dallas for several hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton. Officials with the Dallas Police Department told NBC 5 that the truck...
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Flash Flooding Risk Over Heavy Rain Threatens Texas Until September 3

Flash flooding could occur again in some parts of Texas in the coming hours and days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The potential renewed flooding could be triggered by heavy rain. The looming inclement weather could threaten low-lying areas across the state, affecting both residential and commercial establishments as seen in previous weather-related events across the United States recently.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy