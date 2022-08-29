An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth Police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall Police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO