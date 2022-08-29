Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
texasstandard.org
Southern Dallas apartment complex residents grapple with bug infestations, faulty electrical outlets
A plague of gnats and flies swarm across Deborah Shelton’s apartment. Shelton points to sticky strips hanging from her ceiling that are covered with trapped insects. “I’ve tried to spray them, they fly everywhere,” Shelton said. Shelton is one of many residents of the Arterra Apartments in...
fox4news.com
Here & Now: The Dallas Foundation
Twenty-five Dallas County non-profits have been given grants totaling $2.5 million to address racial disparity. The grants come from the Dallas Foundation. This is the first time ever the foundation has specifically targeted people working to close the racial gaps in our community. It’s this week's Here & Now conversation with Shaun Rabb.
dallasexpress.com
Deep Ellum Business Burns During Flood Cleanup
Just days after a Deep Ellum business was hit by a devastating flood last week in the Dallas area, a fire ripped through the shop, causing heavy damage to the building and contents. Ellum Electric owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney told NBC DFW that he believes the cause of the fire may...
Large fire burns under-construction apartment complex in Rockwall County
FATE, Texas — A large fire was burning off Interstate 30 in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Transportation cameras at I-30 and Farm Road 551 in Fate showed a large, active fire that was burning what appeared to be a structure. Fate city officials confirmed the...
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone got the first traffic violation dismissed, arguing that under Texas' abortion law, her fetus counted as a person. She's hoping to make the same argument again.
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall Police Fatally Shoot Man Wanted in Fort Worth Kidnapping
An investigation is underway in multiple cities after police in Rockwall shot and killed a kidnapping suspect on Thursday night. The investigation started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Fort Worth Police were notified of a possible kidnapping. Officers responding to the call learned the kidnapping occurred outside of Fort Worth and they alerted the Rockwall Police as it was believed the kidnapping suspect may be returning to his home on Rockwall's Summerhill Drive.
fox4news.com
Hissing alligator spotted near Lake Worth ATM
Crikey! There's never a dull moment for police officers in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth. They responded to call this week about a hissing alligator in a bank ATM drive-thru.
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say
ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said. The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police. No officers were injured...
fox4news.com
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police
ROCKWALL, Texas - A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police. Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home
For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big-Rig Crash, Fuel Spill Close I-45 South of Downtown Dallas Thursday
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at East Overton Road in southern Dallas for several hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton. Officials with the Dallas Police Department told NBC 5 that the truck...
fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and […]
natureworldnews.com
Renewed Flash Flooding Risk Over Heavy Rain Threatens Texas Until September 3
Flash flooding could occur again in some parts of Texas in the coming hours and days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The potential renewed flooding could be triggered by heavy rain. The looming inclement weather could threaten low-lying areas across the state, affecting both residential and commercial establishments as seen in previous weather-related events across the United States recently.
NBC Washington
Pregnant Texas Woman, Claiming Unborn Baby for HOV Lane, Hit With Second Ticket
The pregnant Texas woman, who claimed she was entitled to drive in HOV lanes because of her unborn child, received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday. Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation's post-Roe debate after she was pulled over...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Re-Release of ‘The Accommodation' Details History of Racial Segregation in Dallas
A book once banned in Dallas for telling the story of race and segregation was celebrated at a Dallas Central Library re-release Thursday. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price helped pull the book called “The Accommodation” from obscurity. After author Jim Schutze first tried to get it published...
